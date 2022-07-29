Quilts of Valor presented at Sutherland

SUTHERLAND — Four veterans quietly received Quilts of Valor Friday, presented at the Veterans Memorial at Anchor Park in Sutherland.

The men listened as Chris Reinert of the Heartland Quilts of Valor chapter read portions of their military biographies to an appreciative crowd of friends and family. Frank Thompson, Gary McCormick, Morris Van Vleet and Nick Muhlenkamp were recognized, and Reinert encouraged them to use their quilts and not just store them in a closet.

Frank Thompson, U.S. Army

Sometime in the late fall or early winter of 1967, Thompson began to believe that his time to be drafted into the military was near. He decided to make a trip to Omaha to enlist in the Navy.

However, upon arriving he discovered his draft notice had been delivered that day to his home in Sutherland.

Thompson reported to boot camp on Dec. 14, 1967, and following his training, was deployed to Vietnam on April 26, 1968.

Shortly after arriving at his post, now longtime friend Ken Pichler gave him the nickname “Thumper.” It stuck with Thompson his whole life.

Thompson, as part of D-Troop, helped rescue pilots and other survivors of crashes, as well as conduct reconnaissance missions that often resulted in combat situations.

His band of brothers learned Thompson was someone they could trust and count on. One of his lieutenants said of Thumper, “His actions saved lives, including mine.”

Thompson was honorably discharged on Dec. 12, 1969, from the U.S. Army.

Gary McCormick, U.S. Army

McCormick served from August 1968 to July 1998. From 1969-70, his service was in Vietnam as an infantry platoon sergeant and later as battalion psychological operations NCO. In 1977, McCormick was assigned to the Netherlands Army Infantry battalion for “Reforger 77" in Germany.

From 1976 to 1984, he commanded artillery batteries in Ogallala and North Platte and from 1984 to 1988 he commanded the Nebraska State HQ Detachment. From 1988 to 1990, McCormick was with the 67th Brigade S-2 Intelligence division, deploying several times to Germany.

From 1990 until his discharge in 1998, he assisted and commanded infantry and battalion units in the Nebraska National Guard. His rank at discharge was colonel.

He received numerous awards and medals including the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star medals and five Meritorious Service medals.

Morris Van Vleet, U.S. Navy

Van Vleet enlisted on Sept. 20, 1965, and was honorably discharged in August 1969. He was assigned to the USS Providence in San Diego and attended electrician school.

After being assigned to the USS Gyatt, he saw an ad asking for volunteers for the USS New Jersey. Van Vleet received his orders to join the troops aboard the New Jersey. “The Big J,” as it was known, provided off-shore fire support for troops in I Corps, mainly from DaNang to the DMZ and sometimes farther north in 1968-69.

Van Vleet received numerous awards and medals including the Action Ribbon with three stars, a Navy Unit Citation Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon three stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Nick Muhlenkamp, U.S. Army

Muhlenkamp served from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and served in the 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

His Army service including serving in the National Guard/reservists. Muhlenkamp received a Good Conduct Medal, Occupation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Reinert asked him, “Do you want to add anything to your bio?” Muhlenkamp replied with a smile, “no.”