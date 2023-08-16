The story began on April 20, 1999, and continues to bring a positive influence despite the tragedy that occurred that day.

Rachel Scott was the first student killed in the Columbine High School shooting nearly 25 years ago in Denver.

Her diary and journals have brought hope and encouragement to many since that day fulfilling her writings that said she believed she would change the world.

Neil McIntyre, spokesperson for the Rachel’s Challenge organization, spoke to North Platte St. Patrick High School students on Tuesday morning. He also presented the challenge to parents Monday evening at the school.

The challenge consists of five parts, McIntyre told the students.

“In her fifth period English class, Rachel wrote this paper called ‘My ethics, my codes of life,’” McIntyre said. “Her family didn’t find this paper until a week after she died.

“In this paper she challenged her readers to start a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.”

Rachel’s Challenge is built around this statement with the challenges: “Eliminate Prejudice, Dream Big, Choose Positive Influences, Speak with Kindness and Start Your Own Chain Reaction.”

Rachel’s brother Craig, who survived the school shooting while two of his friends were killed right next to him, came up with the first challenge, McIntyre said. One of his friends was Black and the gunmen shouted racial slurs right at him as they shot him.

“Prejudice means pre-judgment,” McIntyre said. “My friend Craig had to witness the racism in its ugliest and most brutal form on that day.”

The gunmen chose April 20 because it was the birthday of Adolf Hitler, who perpetrated the most heinous era of hate the world has ever known, McIntyre said.

“Craig asked me when I go out to speak to people to beg with you, to plead with you to find out if there’s any prejudice in your heart,” McIntyre said, “and try to eliminate it.”

The stories of the massacre, McIntyre said, seem to avoid the prejudice that was at the center of why the gunmen committed those murders.

The chain reaction for Rachel’s Challenge comes from another of Rachel’s writings. She wrote “People will never know how far a little kindness can go.”

The website, rachelschallenge.org offers programs and information about how to participate in the chain reaction of kindness.