Rain slows progress on last of North Platte overlay projects

To probably no one’s surprise, North Platte’s weekend rains and Monday rain and snow have gotten in the way of finishing the city’s weeks-long repaving marathon.

Segments of East B and East Second streets remain to be overlaid, though some preparatory work has begun, City Engineer Brent Burklund said Monday.

“You can’t do asphalt” in the rain, he said. Western Engineering Co. Inc. crews had hoped to do more milling Monday, “but it got too cold with the snow.”

With more precipitation in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, he said, it’s anyone’s guess whether Western can finish its work Tuesday and Friday so it can move on to its next assignment.

Both B and Second streets will be repaved as far east as Silber Street, Burklund said.

Repaving on East Second will start at North Jeffers Street, while the remaining East B resurfacing will start at South Dewey. Western repaved B Street from McDonald Road to Dewey last week.

“If the weather doesn’t cooperate, (work) might go until the next week,” Burklund said. “They were literally 2½ days away and they would have been done.”

The city engineer thanked Western’s project leaders — who took on extra repaving work for both the city and Lincoln County — and North Platte residents for their cooperation since they began resurfacing parts of 15 streets in late March.

“The public has been super-cooperative getting their cars off the streets so they could get this done,” Burklund said. “There wasn’t one car on B Street when they started.”

He said Western started repaving B Street last Tuesday and made rapid progress, including night work Wednesday, until precipitation at last moved in Friday.

Before last weekend, North Platte had had measurable precipitation only twice — on March 30 and April 23 — since the resurfacing effort began.

