Rain, snow mix Monday flips yearly precipitation total on its head for 2022

And just like that, 2022 no longer is among the driest years in North Platte’s 148 years of known weather history.

As local motorists coped with surprise snowfall Monday afternoon, the day’s recorded precipitation at Lee Bird Field threatened to top the year’s total moisture from New Year’s Day through last Thursday.

The National Weather Service office had measured 1.37 inches for Monday as of 6 p.m. CT, compared with 1.46 inches for all of 2022’s first 128 days.

The brittle dryness that fueled multiple April wildfires finally was relieved last weekend, with 0.83 inches of rain falling at the airport Friday and 0.41 inches Saturday.

Monday’s midafternoon precipitation total already had pushed Lee Bird’s total 2022 moisture past the 4-inch mark. More strong chances of rain are in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A steady rain since 4 a.m. switched to light snow in North Platte around 11 a.m. CT Monday. Fluffy, wet flakes and temperatures in the mid-30s were responsible for turning street and sidewalk surfaces into slush.

A weather service spotter 8 miles west-southwest of Callaway reported 2 inches of heavy snow about 1 p.m. CT.

Nebraska’s western Panhandle, however, was facing a ruder if short-lived return to winter.

A spotter 8 miles north of Potter in Cheyenne County reported 11 inches of heavy snow on the ground as of 11 a.m. MT.

Kimball had 8 inches about the same time, with heavy snow weighing down tree limbs and power lines and causing power outages. About 7 inches of snow was reported 9 miles south of Gering about 8:30 a.m. MT.

Interstate 80 was closed from the Wyoming line east to Big Springs for several hours before it reopened Monday afternoon.

A look at running moisture totals for North Platte’s 10 wettest years shows just how quickly plentiful spring rains can tip a Great Plains year from the drier to the wetter end of the historical scale.

The airport’s year-to-date total of 4.07 inches through 6 p.m. Monday was nearly 1½ inches ahead of the May 2 total for 1965 (2.63 inches) and within range of the 4.23 inches recorded as of the same date in 1951.

Year-end totals for 1951 (33.44 inches) and 1965 (29.61 inches) rank first and sixth respectively on the city’s all-time chart.

North Platte was nearing the end of a 32-day-long streak without measurable moisture as May started in 1965. After the dry spell broke that May 8, nearly 8½ inches fell over the next month.

Precipitation accelerated even more dramatically in 1951, with 17.3 inches falling between May 9 and June 30.

Tuesday’s daytime forecast offers a brief respite from the area’s otherwise welcome rains, according to the weather service.

North Platte’s high temperature should reach the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies and north winds switching to the south-southeast.

Showers then return to the outlook, with chances of additional rain in North Platte set at 70% Tuesday night, 80% Wednesday and 60% Wednesday night.

Highs will stay in the mid-50s Wednesday before the sun re-emerges. Temperatures should reach the low 60s Thursday, the mid-70s Friday and the upper 70s Saturday.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms appears in the early Mother’s Day forecast, with a high near 70.

