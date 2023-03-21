RDG Planning & Design won unanimous North Platte City Council approval Tuesday night to lead the team that will complete the voter-approved expansion of the city Recreation Complex and renovation of Cody Pool.

A 35-minute executive session on contract negotiation strategy preceded the council’s 7-0 vote to authorize Mayor Brandon Kelliher to negotiate a final deal with RDG. Councilman Mark Woods was absent Tuesday.

The Denver-based firm, which has offices in Omaha, St. Louis and three Iowa cities, was one of seven firms to submit proposals to oversee the 1976 Rec Center’s transformation and two offering to lead the 1951 outdoor pool’s first upgrade since 1980.

Kelliher said in a press release after Tuesday’s council meeting that RDG has 30 years of experience in designing regional sports and recreation facilities.

RDG’s regional projects include the indoor Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in Kearney, which opened last year, and La Vista Civic Center Park in the Omaha metropolitan area.

“First, we wanted to make the wisest use of funds,” Kelliher said in describing the city’s criteria in the press release. “Next, we wanted to work with a firm who is a leader in sports and recreational facilities.

“Lastly, we wanted to ensure that our outstanding local businesses were utilized during the design and construction process. RDG has demonstrated that their vision and priorities for the execution of this project align with these criteria.”

North Platte Architects, Steele’s Roofing & Construction, TC Engineering Inc. and Wayne Dowhower Construction Inc. all are committed to RDG’s project team, Kelliher said in the press release.

Other members include Lincoln-based Sampson Construction for cost estimating and Engineering Technologies Inc. for mechanical and electrical engineering; Performance Engineering of Omaha and Denver for structural engineering; and Aquatic Design Consultants Inc. of Louisburg, Kansas, as consultant in revamping Cody Pool and the indoor Rec Center pool.

Kelliher said two North Platte natives work for Engineering Technologies and have been assigned as engineers for the $52.5 million project.

Relocation of the city’s skate park from the Rec Center complex won’t be part of RDG’s purview. Project design will continue through early 2024, with construction expected to start in spring 2024, Kelliher said in the press release.

North Platte’s city sales tax will rise temporarily from 1.5% to 2% starting April 1 to raise money to repay bonds that will be issued for the construction work.

Voters approved the increase by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Nov. 8 after a citizen-led August petition drive put the question on the ballot.

Council members also gave their 7-0 blessing to two other measures linked to the coming recreation improvements.

Parks and Cemetery Division Director Lyle Minshull, a 44-year city veteran, will lead a merged Parks and Recreation Department that combines his division with the recreation and North Platte Senior Center divisions.

The council created a “recreation projects manager” position in enacting an updated salary ordinance including Minshull’s promotion. The new position’s duties will be added to those of longtime Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr, who will report to Minshull in the combined department.

The salary ordinance, passed after council members waived the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes, also covers the promotion of Street Division Director Steve Mentzer to succeed City Administrator Layne Groseth as public works director. The council confirmed Mentzer by another 7-0 vote.

In other business, the council gave 7-0 first-round approval to an ordinance that would require people or businesses seeking extension of the city’s electrical lines to share the cost of the work in some cases.

Engineering consultant John Krajewski of Smithfield said the ordinance establishes an “allowable investment limit” that basically charges would-be new Municipal Light & Water customers lacking current electrical access any difference between that limit and the cost to extend and supply power lines to their properties.

ML&W, a self-supporting “enterprise fund” under the council’s auspices, has borne the cost of such extensions itself for years, said Groseth and city Electrical Superintendent Scott Standage.

Residential, small commercial and large commercial customers would have their allowable investment limits set by different methods driven by their expected annual usage, Krajewski said.