Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.

The coronation gala generates funds for Miss Rodeo Nebraska to travel the state and country promoting rodeo, agriculture and serving as a positive role model for those young and old.

She will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2024 in Las Vegas with the motto “Dare Greatly” encouraging youth across the country to chase their dreams. The event will include Sjeklocha’s official coronation, a meal, silent and live auctions and live music from the Cox Brothers.

“After meeting my first Miss Rodeo Nebraska at the age of 8, I knew one day I wanted to fill her boots, Sjeklocha said. “Watching that dream materialize has filled me with gratitude and excitement for the year ahead.”

Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for visiting rodeo royalty and kids ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at missrodeonebraska.org. Items are being accepted for both the silent and live auctions.

For event updates and auction item postings, visit the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association on Facebook.