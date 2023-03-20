North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to approve a design firm for the city Recreation Complex and Cody Pool upgrades and promote two city employees to lead key departments.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube and government access cable channels.

The council will be asked to approve RDG Planning & Design to provide professional services for renovating and expanding the 1976 Rec Center and upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool.

Voters approved a dedicated half-cent sales tax Nov. 8 to raise $52.5 million for both projects and the related relocation and rebuilding of North Platte’s city skate park from the Rec Center location. The skate-park project isn’t covered in Tuesday’s vote.

A selection team chosen by Mayor Brandon Kelliher received proposals and conducted interviews from seven firms for the Rec Center portion and two for Cody Pool, City Engineer Brent Burklund said in a council memorandum.

Kelliher would negotiate contracts with RDG if the council ratifies the firm’s choice, he added. RDG, based in Denver, also has offices in Omaha, St. Louis and Des Moines, Iowa City and Dubuque, Iowa.

Council members also will be asked to confirm Kelliher’s nominations of Street Division Supervisor Steve Mentzer as public service director and Parks and Cemetery Division Director Lyle Minshull to a new combined position as parks and recreation director.

City Administrator Layne Groseth, who joined City Hall as public service director in January 2019, has filled both roles since his Sept. 6 promotion.

Minshull’s appointment coincides with a recommendation to merge his division with the recreation and senior center divisions, given “a large amount of renovation and expansion projects in the above-mentioned departments,” Groseth said in a council memo.

Minshull joined the city staff in 1979, while Mentzer has worked for the Street Division since 2007, he said Monday.

A separate ordinance facing first-round debate Tuesday will update the public service director’s salary schedule and establish schedules for Minshull’s new post and a newly created position of “recreation projects manager.”

Groseth said longtime city Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr, who will report to Minshull in the combined department, would also take on the recreation project manager duties.

In other business Tuesday, the council will hold first-round debate on ordinances to create a “street improvement district” to repave Deerwood Drive and to establish conditions under which Municipal Light & Water will extend or expand the city’s electrical system.

Burklund said Deerwood needs repaving from its start at Sunset Drive north to its end in a cul-de-sac. Construction crews soon will start a second spring of multiple resurfacing projects on city streets.

The electrical ordinance would set guidelines for setting a customer’s contribution to extending electric service when it requests ML&W to do so. The ordinance’s terms would take effect May 1.

The council also will consider an 11-item “consent agenda” that would authorize Kelliher to renew contracts for the city’s self-insured health and accident insurance and ratify his choices of John Gutschenritter, Daniel Kenny and Matthew Bortner to fill vacancies on the North Platte Tree Board.

The consent agenda also includes a variety of vehicle and equipment purchases for the police, electric and parks departments.

Items on the consent agenda will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.