Rec Center sales tax, Carman retirement reception on NP council agenda

Further action on whether a special half-cent sales tax for North Platte Recreation Complex expansion goes to voters leads Tuesday's City Council agenda.

The regular 5:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 4:30 p.m. reception for Ward 3 Councilman Jim Carman, who Friday announced his resignation effective at the end of Tuesday's council business. Carman plans to move closer to his family.

Tune in Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person: YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes. The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document. Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

Both the reception and meeting will be in the City Hall council chambers, 211 W. Third St.

Council members Aug. 2 voted 5-2, with Carman absent, to table a resolution that would have placed the temporary sales tax on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

It would gradually raise an estimated $52.5 million to repay planned bonds to renovate and grow the 1976 Rec Center, upgrade the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city's skate park.

The tabled resolution would need six "yes" votes from the council to succeed. Carman's absence and expressed criticism by Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon cast doubt Aug. 2 on whether it would be adopted.

Councilman Mark Woods also stated his opposition to the sales tax in a letter to The Telegraph last week.

Project supporters subsequently launched a petition drive to place the special sales tax on the ballot regardless of the council's actions.

Organizer Brock Wurl said last week it had gathered about 1,740 total signatures, with only 1,059 needed to be verified as being from registered voters inside North Platte city limits. Signatures were expected to continue being collected through this weekend.

After a six-item "consent agenda," Tuesday's first action item calls for consideration of a resolution to send the signed petitions to the Lincoln County Clerk's Office for verification. Wurl has said organizers plan to submit the petitions to City Clerk Angela Gilbert early this week.

Further action on the tabled resolution, if needed, appears as the next agenda item after the resolution on sending the petitions to the county.

Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving the North Platte Airport Authority's annual "preliminary levy allocation" request as it works on the airport budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

State law requires the city and airport property tax requests to be collected jointly, though both are officially separate governments. The airport plans a tax request of $1.31 million, up from $1.11 million in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The Airport Authority's budget typically fluctuates up and down each year, depending on the number and types of federally funded improvements planned at Lee Bird Field. The Federal Aviation Administration usually covers 90% of their cost, with the airport responsible for the rest.

In other business, the council will hold second-round debate on unrelated ordinances to vacate two alleys and change zoning for two properties. Members advanced all four Aug. 2 and approved related actions advanced with the ordinances by the Planning Commission.

Alleys would be vacated between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets, east of Welch Avenue.

In both cases, an owner of land on both sides of the alley wants to consolidate lots to enable construction of an accessory building.

The rezoning resolutions would adopt B-2 highway commercial zoning for Jim and Lorra Carlson's property at 1801 E. Second St. and I-1 light industrial zoning for Joe Shown's land at 3022 E. Philip Ave.

The Carlsons want to use their property for storage for their drywall business, while Shown plans to install a 10-foot-by-24-foot electronic billboard along Newberry Access at the east end of his land.

Each ordinance would need one more "yes" vote from the council after Tuesday, unless council members decide to waive that third and final vote.