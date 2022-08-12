Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20

The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance.

During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release.

The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday for adult swimming.

The pool will be open from 4-7 p.m. for general swim. Sunday and Aug. 20 the pool will be open 1-7 p.m. for general swim.

The last day for Cody Pool swimming is Aug. 20. For more information call the Recreation Center at 308535-6772 or Cody Pool at 308-535-6770.