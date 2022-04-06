Recognized recently for 10 years of service, county noxious weed superintendent learned on the job

Control of noxious weeds requires knowledge and experience — Todd Herndon has acquired both in his 10 years with Lincoln County.

Herndon began his career as a part-time weed sprayer, but worked his way up to noxious weed superintendent in 2015. The Lincoln County commissioners recently recognized him for his 10 years of service.

“I just learned on the job,” Herndon said. “I didn’t even know what noxious weeds were. I’d seen a musk thistle a couple of times, but had never seen or never knew about noxious weeds, and never knew this department existed.”

Herndon said he had seen the blue lines of weed killer sprayed on parking lots, but didn’t know what they were, like many residents. His goal is to bring light to the service his department offers.

“I’ve been wanting to do more community education,” Herndon said. “A lot of residential landowners either don’t know about noxious weeds or they don’t know who to contact.”

Herndon gets a lot of phone calls about neighbors’ weeds getting too high, but that’s not always something his department can handle.

“I tell them, if they are noxious weeds, I can help,” Herndon said. “But if they are just regular weeds, that’s a city code enforcement issue.”

Noxious weeds are identified as being plants that “cause economic harm.” Herndon has a list of nine elements that describe the criteria for labeling a weed as noxious.

“So basically, plants not native to Nebraska,” Herndon said, “and (that) pose an immediate threat to Nebraska’s economy, environment, social welfare, wildlife or safety.”

Noxious weeds have no natural predators or enemies, so the plants grow unchecked.

“Nebraska has been battling Canada thistles since about the time Nebraska was declared a state,” Herndon said. “Most of the weeds are probably going to go away. There’s a few that were caught early enough that there’s a pretty good chance of either keeping them maintained in a small group or completely eradicating some of them.”

The majority, however, pose a battle year after year. He said most rural property owners hire private companies to spray their land, but within the city limits, the Noxious Weed Department handles the issues.

He said the main issue within the city limits is the unsightly appearance of noxious weeds.

“That could make your property value go down,” Herndon said. “If someone was going to buy a property and there was musk thistles all over, the buyer should (take that into consideration).”

Musk thistle is one of the easiest weeds to control, Herndon said, but others aren’t as cooperative.

“The Canada thistle, it spreads by seeds and by roots, where musk thistle only spreads by seeds,” Herndon said. With Canada thistle, “unless you get every fragment of that root, it will regrow.”

Herndon said he likes the challenge of battling noxious weeds. He said his department is hiring for part-time summer work. Sprayers start at $14 per hour and information is available by calling his office at 308-532-4939.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.