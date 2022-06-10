Record temperatures expected Monday in central Nebraska

Friday’s midday temperatures climbed into the high 80 degrees with humidity hovering around 54%.

That relatively comfortable summer afternoon weather isn’t going to last, however.

In fact, you could say June is about to heat up — significantly — after highs failed to reach 90 degrees on the first nine days of the month.

Temperatures are expected to push into mid- to high-90s over the weekend and get even hotter at the start of next week.

Monday’s forecasted temperature could challenge the North Platte record high of 103, set on June 13, 1952, according to statistics stored online by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It is forecast to reach about 105 Monday, which would be 11 degrees warmer last year on that date and the hottest for June 13 locally since a high of 96 in 2012.

The average temperature for June 13 in North Platte is 82.3. according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Records could also be challenged both Saturday and Sunday. The historic high for June 11 is 96, set in 1990.

The high for June 12 is 102, also set in 1952.

Temperatures are expected to cool down, relatively, later in the week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday forecast in the low 80s to mid-90s.

Then another potential record-challenging heat wave could hit central Nebraska by the end of the week.

Highs are anticipated to reach triple digits each day Friday through Sunday.

North Platte records for June 17 and 18 are 103 and 106 degrees respectively, with both marks set in 2012.

The mark for June 19 is 104 degrees, which was set in 1988.