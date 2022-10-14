Recreation themes set for back-to-back NP council meetings this week

North Platte City Council members will meet on consecutive evenings Monday and Tuesday, with community recreation matters directly or indirectly on the table both times.

A nonvoting work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday will feature presentations on a planned seasonal ice rink in Centennial Park and a bicycle motocross track proposed but sidetracked four years ago.

The council’s second regular October meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, includes second-round debate on rezoning and annexing city land linked to outdoor recreation plans in the 1980s but now envisioned for housing.

Both meetings in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be shown on Spectrum cable channel 180 and the city’s YouTube channel.

NPIce Inc., which will lead off Monday’s work session, will describe its vision of temporarily installing a 90-foot by 70-foot mobile ice rink on Centennial Park’s old tennis courts at West Francis and Union streets.

The group’s npice.com website says its “rink in a box” can be torn down and stored outside the winter months. It plans to be open evenings and weekends from December to February, with special events, skating lessons and hockey and figure skating opportunities anticipated.

NPIce in July received grants totaling $8,800 to help buy and promote its rink from Lincoln County lodging tax funds administered by Visit North Platte.

Monday’s second presentation will be by 308 BMX, which unsuccessfully sought a city license agreement in 2018 to build a bicycle motocross track on the city’s 95.3-acre “South Park” site near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Unlike then, the BMX group is eyeing the city’s Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park north of the Dowhower Softball Complex for its track, Mayor Brandon Kelliher told The Telegraph.

He said the north-side dog park isn’t used much, in part because city efforts to eradicate sandburs there haven’t been successful. North Platte also operates Waggin’ Tales Bark Park in Centennial Park.

Should the council eventually decide a BMX track would be a better use, “we’ll put a dog park somewhere else, probably as a part of Cody Park or something,” Kelliher said.

The 308 BMX group’s 2018 South Park proposal ran into trouble after it missed a council-set deadline to raise $188,000 for its project.

When group leaders asked for a license agreement to help them secure grants and other financing, the council tied 4-4 on the request.

Then-Mayor Dwight Livingston cast the deciding vote against the license, saying he had doubts the group could raise the funds it needed to build.

The South Park site will come up again Tuesday night, when the council again takes up ordinances to rezone the Walker Road tract for a “planned unit development” and annex it and two privately owned parcels on either side.

Both had been connected to plans to declare all three parcels and a larger area south of Interstate 80 eligible for tax increment financing. City officials said they’re eyeing housing on the South Park site to further attack North Platte’s housing shortage.

But the needed “substandard and blighted” study was pulled from the Oct. 4 agenda in light of questions about whether the Walker tract — acquired in two stages in 1983 and 1988 — can legally be used for anything but parks and recreation.

Those purchases both followed the repurposing of parts of Centennial Park, bought in 1966 with help from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The council sold one part south of Great Plains Health for medical buildings in 1983, then extended West Francis Street across the park’s north edge five years later.

To divest or reuse those parts of Centennial Park, the city had to buy land of greater value and dedicate it for parks and recreation “in perpetuity,” according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official and two North Platte medical professionals involved in the 1983 deal.

The city could escape that condition by buying yet another piece of land and transferring the recreation-only limitation to it, added Schuyler Sampson, a Game and Parks recreational planner.

City voters in May 1990 turned down a proposal to buy nearby nine-hole Indian Meadows Golf Course (then called Willow Greens) and add nine more holes on the Walker tract.

City officials continue to look into their options regarding the South Park site, Kelliher said last week.

But whether it’s annexed doesn’t have anything to do with how the city can and can’t use it, he told the council Oct. 4.

Rezoning the Walker tract likewise doesn’t affect the legal questions, because parks and recreation uses are allowed in any residential zone, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

Council members gave 5-2 first-round approval Oct. 4 to the rezoning ordinance and 6-1 initial approval to the annexation. The latter was requested by the two adjoining property owners as well as the city.

Each ordinance would need one more “yes” vote Nov. 1, unless the council chooses Tuesday to waive that final vote and adopt them immediately.