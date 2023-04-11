A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Platte area on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive day that the National Weather Service has issued a warning about serious fire risks.

The warning is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

South winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting up to 35 mph, are expected. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, along with very low humidity.

Under these conditions, any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very difficult to control.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.