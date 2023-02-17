Here's how to follow the Unicameral from afar

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using the Unicameral’s website at nebraskalegislature.org:

Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).

If you know the number of a legislative bill or constitutional amendment, type it under “Search Current Bills” to call up the measure’s text and related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)

Computer users can leave comments of up to 500 words on individual bills by clicking the appropriate spot on the main page for that bill.

If the bill hasn’t yet had its public hearing, users may ask their comments to be included in the bill’s official hearing record. Such requests must be made by noon CT (11 a.m. MT) on the last work day before the hearing.

Nebraskans with disabilities as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act can do likewise but also can attach PDF files or supporting documents.

Click on “Hearing schedules” on the main Unicameral webpage, choose the appropriate week and click either “Submit Comment Online” or “ADA Accommodation Testimony,” depending on whether you qualify for the latter.

The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.

— Todd von Kampen