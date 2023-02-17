Energy issues headline legislative bills by western Nebraska state senators that will receive public hearings next week.
The Unicameral’s Natural Resources Committee Wednesday will hear separate bills by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon affecting approval of renewable energy projects in Nebraska. Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman cosponsors both.
The hearings for Legislative Bills 255 and 399 will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1525 of Lincoln’s State Capitol. Like other hearings, they’ll be livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media via the Legislature’s website at nebraskalegislature.gov.
LB 255, which will be heard first, would block the state’s public power districts from seizing privately owned land to build solar or wind electrical generation projects.
The bill’s language is written to specifically target Nebraska’s three largest districts: Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System.
Brewer’s LB 399 would require a public hearing before the Nebraska Power Review Board before it could approve a privately owned wind project.
The bill also would erase “legislative findings” from state law that “Nebraska has the authority as a sovereign state to protect its land, natural resources and cultural resources for economic and aesthetic purposes for the benefit of its residents and future generations by regulation of energy generation projects.”
LB 399 also would strike statements that the Sandhills “provide an irreplaceable habitat for millions of migratory birds and other wildlife,” hold “priceless archaeological sites” significant to Native Americans and “will become increasingly valuable … as the demand for food and energy increases.”
Brewer will visit the same State Capitol hearing room at noon CT Friday to present Legislative Resolution 21, calling for a special Unicameral Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Study Committee, to the Legislature’s Executive Board.
The resolution, also cosponsored by Erdman, would have the lawmakers on such a panel explore whether fossil fuel electrical plants could be converted or retrofitted to house miniature reactors.
In other hearings this week on bills by western Nebraska senators:
- Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering Thursday will present LB 712, which would allocate $26 million to help Panhandle communities adjust to a coming influx of workers to upgrade U.S. Air Force nuclear missiles and their silos. Erdman and Brewer are among seven cosponsors of the bill, which the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will hear at 1:30 p.m. CT in Room 1507.
- After Hardin’s bill, the same committee will hear Brewer’s LB 642. Its statement of intent says the bill would direct the state’s Military Department “to fully restore the duty status, without further sanction,” of all Nebraska National Guard members whose careers were “negatively affected” by the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
- The Judiciary Committee will meet in Room 1113 at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday to hear Erdman’s LB 394, which would require the state to reimburse property owners for damages when it takes land from them via eminent domain. Owners would receive abstracting expenses and “reasonable severance damages,” with agland owners also receiving twice the lost land’s fair market value and other owners fair market value.