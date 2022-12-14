 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional West Board of Directors hires Mel McNea as interim CEO

Mel McNea

Mel McNea

The Regional West Board has announced Mel McNea as Regional West’s Interim CEO.

McNea, the retired CEO of Great Plains Health, met with the board last week and "his genuine interest in helping serve as the hospital's interim CEO during this leadership transition was well-received," according to a press release from Regional West.

McNea is well regarded in the Nebraska health care community. He retired in 2021 from Great Plains Health, after serving in that role for many years.

McNea plans to focus on employee engagement and quality of care, the release said. One of his first priorities is to be out and about meeting employees and members of the community.

“I’m excited to work with the people of Regional West as we navigate this time of cultural change,” McNea said. “I’m passionate about ensuring rural communities have access to quality healthcare. That’s why I am here.”

Breaking News