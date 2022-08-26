Region's drought conditions change little

Drought conditions in Lincoln County and Nebraska remained steady in the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday.

So did North Platte’s total 2022 triple-digit highs (21) and year-to-date moisture (10.99 inches), though forecasts for this weekend carry 20% chances of showers and thunderstorms.

The state’s latest drought map at droughtmonitor.unl.edu, reflecting conditions as of Tuesday, kept southwest Lincoln County in the worst “exceptional drought” category and much of the rest in “extreme drought.”

Nearly 57.5% of the county’s total area falls in the two most severe categories, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That’s the same percentage as on Aug. 16.

Southwest Nebraska’s “exceptional drought” band continued to stretch in a clockwise arc from central Deuel County to eastern Hitchcock and western Red Willow counties. All of one county (Perkins) and parts of eight others are included.

Nebraska’s total area of below-normal moisture slipped from 95% to 94.5% since Aug. 16, but the combined areas in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought grew from 16.9% to 18.2%.

Lake McConaughy near Ogallala continued its annual summer drawdown for downstream irrigation. The lake’s elevation Friday stood at 3,220.7 feet, just over 40% of capacity and 15.3 feet below a year ago, said the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

The National Weather Service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field last recorded measurable rainfall Aug. 15, when 0.77 inches fell. A trace of moisture was last noted Aug. 19.

But the airport also has gone two weeks since its last daytime high of 100 degrees or above. One more triple-digit day would tie 2022 for third all-time with 22 such days.

North Platte still needs 0.53 inches of moisture to prevent this year from appearing on the list of the city’s 10 driest full years dating to 1875.

Saturday’s chance to gain at least some of that amount should be accompanied by a cooler high temperature in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and a high in the upper 90s before rainfall chances return in the evening.

Weekday highs before the coming Labor Day weekend should be in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Sunny skies are expected throughout the week.