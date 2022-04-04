 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration opens for North Platte Community Playhouse summer camp in July

The North Platte Community Playhouse Children’s Theatre summer camp returns July 18 to 22.

The program includes activities for children from kindergarten through 12th grade that will culminate in a performance of the play “Schoolhouse Rock” July 23 and 24. Everyone who participates in the summer camp will get a part in the play.

Classes for kindergarten and first-grade students will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost for this age group is $75.

Students in second through eighth grades will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $150, and $75 for each additional child in the same household.

For students in ninth through 12th grades, there are flexible times and considerations with a cost of $50.

The cost includes all-day activities, theater educators, T-shirts, snacks and take-home projects.

For more information and to receive a registration form, contact the Playhouse, 308-532-8559, or Bea Webster, 308-520-9886 or bwebster1955@msn.com.

