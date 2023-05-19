The Nebraska Water Center is still taking registrations for its annual Water and Natural Resources Tour from June 19 to 22.

Attendees will gain first-hand experience with the water management practices, history and innovation in northeast Nebraska, according to a press release.

Tour stops include the Norfolk Riverfront development, the Bazile Groundwater Management Area, Gavins Point Dam, Ashfall Fossil Beds and much more. The 2023 Water Tour is being hosted by the Nebraska Water Center and the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

Registration cost is $685 per person, single occupancy and $600 per person, double occupancy.

The cost includes all meals, hotels, commercial transportation to and from the meeting site in Norfolk, on-board refreshments, and activities. Registrations are on a first-come, first-served basis with payment required at the time of registration.

For more information and the registration form go online to watercenter.unl.edu and click the link under "News."

Mail completed registrations to Tricia Liedle, Nebraska Water Center, at 2021 Transformation Drive, Suite 3220 Lincoln, NE 68508.

The phone number for Nebraska Water Center is 402-472-3305.

The Water Tour was first held in 1975. The tours are designed to enhance understanding and appreciation for water management in Nebraska and beyond, providing an educational experience for anyone interested in natural resource management.