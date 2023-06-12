The 2023 Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant kicked off on Sunday with the horsemanship competition at Wild West Arena, and continued on Monday evening with the speech competition at North Platte Community College. Twelve reigning queens, representing states across the country, assembled on stage on Monday, showing their support for the Nebraska contestants.
