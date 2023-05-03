The North Platte Genealogical Society showed off its new rented home Wednesday, seven months after it pulled its 3,000-some research items out of the public library after more than 45 years.

Members cut a ceremonial ribbon inside its new meeting place and research center at 2620 S. Willow St., an L-shaped office structure at the West Francis Street intersection with such other clients as Pratt Dental, Yoko Lawing Financial Advisor and A Moment Photography.

Society President Ruby Coleman and other members greeted well-wishers including retired North Platte Library Director Cecelia Lawrence and members of the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The group’s research center will be staffed by volunteers year-round two days a month in December and four days a month the rest of the year, according to a notice on the door. People also may set appointments by calling 308-534-1940 or 308-539-1941.

Coleman said the society’s new space, like its old home on the library’s second floor, includes local, state and international genealogy books, thousands of obituaries clipped from North Platte newspapers and “family files” with information on several generations of local families.

The DAR chapter’s book collection sits in the main room, along with cabinets of historical maps, a large-screen flat TV and a computer allowing access to online and stored PDF historical documents, she said.

“We have some large, non-copyrighted collections that are volumes that we feel people would like to access,” Coleman said.

The Genealogical Society plans to offer livestreamed classes on history and genealogy, she added.

“I’m hoping by fall to mentor teenagers who are interested in their family history, plus research sessions for the general public,” she said. “We just were not able to do that at the library.”

Society members had kept their collection and held their meetings at the downtown library since at least 1976. A dispute with city and library leaders led them to pull their resources out Oct. 6.