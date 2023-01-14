Repaving, grant for ‘problem properties’ face North Platte City Council

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to approve 11 street repaving projects and seek $1 million in state funds to rehabilitate or redevelop 35 “problem properties” for resale for housing.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
The council will consider an ordinance creating eight street improvement districts for the second year of the city’s annual street repaving program. Stretches of 15 city streets were improved in the initial round in spring 2022.
A council memorandum says the following sections of city streets would receive new surfaces:
- Sunset Drive from South Bare Avenue to Lakeview Boulevard.
- North Poplar Street from 12th Street (U.S. Highway 30) to the southeast entrance to Cody Park.
- East Ninth Street from Cottonwood to Poplar streets.
- East Eighth Street from Poplar to Roosevelt Avenue.
- South Cottonwood Street between Philip Avenue and Francis Street.
- Easy Street 350 feet west of South Cottonwood.
- South Poplar Street from Philip to Francis.
- West Second Street from Jeffers Street to Grant Avenue.
- North Grant Avenue from Second to Third streets.
- West Third Street from Willow to Vine streets, including in front of City Hall.
- East Third Street from Jeffers to Tabor Avenue.
As with most ordinances, the street ordinance will require three “yes” votes for adoption unless council members agree to waive one or two readings.
The city and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. would jointly make the $1 million grant request for Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Funds administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
North Platte’s city government would provide cash and in-kind matching funds totaling $250,000 toward the grant, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memo.
The 35 targeted properties are roughly split between both sides of the Union Pacific tracks. Some are “known to currently be vacant or abandoned,” she said, while the rest are “known to be uninhabitable or in disrepair and in need of major rehabilitation.”
If DED awards North Platte the grant, Clark said, city officials could acquire the properties; rehabilitate, renovate or remove dilapidated buildings as needed; and correct environmental hazards to prepare the lots for resale.
She said the city would set up a revolving fund if it receives the DED grant, which would not only fund the rehabilitation work but be replenished by selling the lots. That would “allow the city to continue to address problem properties as they arise in the future.”
The city would budget $55,000 a year for three years, with the rest of the $250,000 in matching funds accounted for by city staff time, Clark said.
In other business, the council will:
- Take a final vote on an ordinance that would allow “design-build” contracts for city construction projects with council approval. Council members previously backed the measure Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.
- Consider a separate ordinance for a street improvement district to maintain and stabilized the subgrade of Commerce Drive, near Love’s Travel Stop at Interstate 80’s Newberry Access interchange.
- Vote on an agreement with Oak Creek Engineering to conduct routine inspections of 13 city bridges in 2023 and 2024. The firm conducted the city’s last round of biennial inspections, City Engineer Brent Burklund said in a council memo.