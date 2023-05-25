Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A limited menu may embolden wolf spiders to eat each other, according to a study at Cedar Point Biological Station on the south shore of Lake Ogallala.

The past two summers had University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers looking closely at 605 specimens of the hairy eight legged creatures at the station.

To study the spiders, researchers had to trap them and their prey. They placed wooden boxes over spots of ground and used a customized vacuum machine to retrieve the unsuspecting critters, according to an Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources press release.

According to nationalgeographic.com, there are thousands of species of wolf spiders in the world and most do not spin webs. Instead, they chase and pounce on their prey. Then they either mash or inject venom into the prey, liquefying the internal organs.

Wolf spiders eat a variety of insects and other tiny animals, said Stella Uiterwaal, who led the study at Cedar Point for her doctorate degree. Their prey includes flies, grasshoppers, crickets, butterflies, moths and aphids.

“We’ve even seen spiders out there eating toads,” she said.

However, when there is not enough other prey to eat, it appears that the wolf spiders are not above eating each other. Then it becomes an “equalizing mechanism,” Uiterwaal said, especially when the victim happens to be an overall better predator than the one consuming it. Then “you have fewer of them to compete with.”

The researchers focused on eight species of wolf spiders common to Nebraska.

They went to great lengths to determine exactly what the creatures were eating, even analyzing the DNA of the spiders’ digested food. Uiterwaal developed a mathematical method to determine how much of each prey a spider had consumed.

However, counter to the team’s expectations, the diet of any one wolf spider species mostly resembled that of the other species, they learned.

“All these spiders are essentially eating the same things — which I wasn’t expecting, because you do find these spiders in slightly different places, and they look different, and they have different behaviors,” Uiterwaal said. “You would expect that to reflect in their diet somehow. But it turns out that they overlap a lot.”

“The implication for how the food web is structured is really, really different than what we would have imagined going into this,” said John DeLong, Uiterwaal’s doctoral advisor

But the team found that it was primarily the lack of other prey that caused the wolf spiders to attack their own species, rather than other factors in the environment.

The research “did pull together just really different kinds of data,” said DeLong, “to paint a different kind of story than anybody had told before.”

The team detailed its findings in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Uiterwaal and DeLong authored the study with Nebraska’s Amber Squires and Bennett Grappone, Cornell University’s Brian Dillard, and the University of California, Merced’s Sora Kim and Ariadne Castaneda. The researchers received support from the National Science Foundation.