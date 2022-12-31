Reshuffled western Nebraska lineup rolls up sleeves for 2023 Legislature

Redistricting and term limits have recast western Nebraska’s lineup in the Legislature — and reduced it by one member — for the “long” 2023 session that convenes Wednesday.

Rookie or veteran, they don’t plan on avoiding big issues, based on interviews with the region’s five-member delegation to the 108th Legislature.

Fourteen people elected Nov. 8 will take their first oaths of office, including Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner and Brian Hardin of Gering as senators from Districts 44 and 48 respectively.

Ibach, whose Dawson County farm was in outgoing Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ now-relocated District 36, was elected to replace term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango. Hardin was elected to succeed Gering Sen. John Stinner.

It’ll also be the first opening day for District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, who finished the last 10 months of predecessor Sen. Mike Groene’s term before being elected in his own right.

Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon (District 43) and Steve Erdman of Bayard (District 47) will begin the last two years of their second and final four-year terms. Their districts overlap the Panhandle and west central Nebraska.

Senators can meet for 90 legislative days in odd-numbered years and 60 days in the next year’s “short” session. They’re tentatively scheduled to adjourn June 9 — though they’ve ended “long” sessions early in recent years.

After Wednesday’s opening day, senators will introduce bills over the next 10 days. Several weeks of mandatory public hearings on each bill will be held well into March.

Legislative observers have forecast an extended floor fight over the Unicameral’s rules — though it might not break out on Day 1.

All five western senators, and an apparent majority of the 49 lawmakers, have signed pledges to require open voting instead of secret ballots for speaker and committee chairs.

It’s been done that way since 1973, when previous senators took the power to choose committee chairs away from the Committee on Committees.

That group, which assigns senators to standing committees, had held that power since the first one-house session in 1937. All senators have always voted for speaker.

Supporters say open voting would remove an anomaly in the Unicameral’s 86-year tradition of openness. Foes counter it could deal a death blow to its equally lengthy nonpartisan tradition, because party leaders could exert more pressure against supporting legislative leaders of the opposite party.

But secret ballots almost certainly will be used once more Wednesday, said Jacobson, who added that he expects to be a 3rd Congressional District member of the Committee on Committees.

Senators typically adopt temporary rules — typically, the previous session’s permanent rules — for a two-year Legislature’s first days. Debate on new permanent rules won’t start until the following week.

“I think they have the votes” to abolish secret ballots then, Jacobson said.

On the other hand, he added, opponents of open voting could filibuster that move indefinitely because there’s no time limit on rules debate. A 2017 attempt to change general filibuster rules dragged on for the first one-third of that 90-day session.

Changing it for this year wouldn’t matter much anyway, said Jacobson, part of an all-Republican regional delegation and one of 32 registered GOP members — one shy of a two-thirds majority — in the 49-member body.

“I could pretty much tell you who’s going to be committee chairs,” and that likely will include Democrats, he said.

Erdman dismissed the idea that secret ballots will change senators’ willingness to cross party lines in leadership votes.

“I think every vote we make ought to be reviewable by the people who elect us,” he said, echoing the other new and returning western Nebraska lawmakers.

The District 47 senator called nonpartisanship a farce, saying he’ll introduce a bill to return to Nebraska’s original two-house, partisan Legislature. Voters abolished that in 1934.

“Everybody is partisan and always has been,” Erdman said. “We need to pull up our big-boy and big-girl pants and realize that.”

But though leadership elections ought to be open, “I don’t think any of the senators want to do away with a nonpartisan structure,” said Ibach, one of the region’s two new senators.

“I don’t look at partisan (labels) when I look at accomplishing good things for the whole state,” she said. “My mom is a Democrat, and she reminds me of this bipartisanship often.”

Regional senators said the perennial issues of property tax relief and state school aid are bound to surface again this year. It’s also the year lawmakers must adopt the state’s next two-year budget through the 2024-25 fiscal year.

At least three other major bills with statewide impact are likely to bear the stamp of western Nebraska lawmakers.

Jacobson plans to cosponsor an emerging bill limiting legal abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, its 1973 ruling legalizing abortion nationwide. Erdman, Brewer, Hardin and Ibach likewise back abortion limits.

But “I think many people will be surprised about what the abortion bill will be like this year,” Jacobson said.

Backers are trying to assemble “a grand compromise and one that’s intended to be something for everyone, if you will, and hopefully something everyone will accept as the law of the land” — including pro-choice senators.

The bill’s language “absolutely” would include criminal protections for pregnant women who seek abortions and physicians who deal with difficult situations where a woman’s physical life is at stake, Jacobson added.

In any case, “what constituents need to know from me is I’m going to support any bill that will provide further protections to the unborn,” he said.

Erdman will again push his twice-sidetracked measure to abolish most current state taxes — including income, sales and property taxes — and replace them with a broad consumption tax on newly purchased goods and services.

The bill’s 2023 edition drops a monthly “prebate” to be paid to Nebraskans. It exempts food from the consumption tax “so it won’t be regressive on low-income people,” Erdman said.

Supporters also will launch a petition drive, he added, because “we’re not naïve enough to think we’ll get 30 votes in the Legislature.”

Hardin said he’s more optimistic. “I think there’s a more robust appetite for significant change than ever before” among newly elected lawmakers like himself, he said.

The Gering insurance agent said renters — who bear property tax burdens only indirectly — account for about 60% of the combined population of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown.

If they had to pay property tax directly like the other 40%, “there would be a more major outcry that something needs to change than there is,” Hardin said.

Brewer said he’ll again introduce his “constitutional carry” bill that would allow Nebraskans not otherwise banned from having guns to carry concealed weapons without a permit. He fell two votes short of advancing it last spring.

This year’s version, Brewer said, won’t have a defeated compromise amendment he had agreed to in the hope of heading off opposition from Omaha and Lincoln police.

“I’m of the opinion there’s nothing I can do to convince the Omaha or Lincoln police departments to support the bill,” he said.

Brewer plans to reintroduce the constitutional-carry bill on Thursday, make it his 2023 priority bill and ask for an early public hearing, he added.