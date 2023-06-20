A North Platte woman has been charged with arson after her house caught on fire last Friday.

Valerie A. Brouillette, 56, was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday in Lincoln County Court on felony second degree arson charges.

According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department, Brouillette is a resident of a home that caught fire at the corner of Chestnut and East 10th streets on Friday.

Police were told at the scene Friday that Brouillette was last seen at Ninth and Jeffers streets. She was later arrested in the area after they determined she was a suspect in the fire, the release said.

She was taken into custody without incident and was lodged at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Currently, she is out on bail at 10% of $50,000.