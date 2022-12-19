 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents near Lake Maloney, Hershey will receive broadband upgrades

CAMBRIDGE — Pinpoint Communications has received nearly $1.25 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to extend high-speed broadband wireless service south of Lake Maloney near North Platte.

The Cambridge-based firm also received Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funds to improve broadband delivery to four rural areas in southeast Nebraska.

Eighty-five specific locations near Lake Maloney will benefit from the grant, according to a PSC chart of its most recent 60 statewide grants to 37 providers totaling $20.35 million.

“Pinpoint is proud to continue their mission of providing high-speed broadband in unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska,” Pinpoint President Tom Shoemaker said in a press release.

Other west central Nebraska communities or areas near them newly receiving Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program grants are as follows, including their number of specific locations, provider and grant amount:

  • Arthur: 114 locations, Consolidated Telephone Co., $105,157.
  • Hershey (southeast): 114 locations, Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co., $894,244.
  • Stockville: 35 locations, Curtis Telephone Co., $38,207.

— Telegraph staff reports

