Resurfacing of North Dixie between West A and Philip added to 14 repaving projects

Workers repaving several North Platte streets next week will take on an additional street on the city’s long-term plan since 2019.

Resurfacing of North Dixie Avenue south of West A Street and Philip Avenue has been added to the 14 repaving projects on which Western Engineering Co. began work late last month.

City Engineer Brent Burklund said Friday that workers will move to that stretch after repaving nearby portions of South Bare Avenue, Stewart Avenue and Stewart Lane early next week.

The widening of Dixie was added to the long-term part of the city’s one- and six-year road plan after the City Council approved the 37-lot Dancer Subdivision at Dixie and Philip avenues in October 2018.

The street’s residents raised safety concerns about the narrow two-lane street at that time during Planning Commission and council meetings on the housing project.

Renewed interest in improving Dixie at February’s 2021-22 annual road-plan hearing triggered a pair of City Hall informational meetings for neighbors March 23 and March 29, Burklund said.

Western Engineering was represented at both meetings, he added. He asked “if they’d be interested in (paving) Dixie if they got their facts together, and they said ‘maybe.’”

That “maybe” turned into “yes,” Burklund said, when Western checked its schedule and said “that they could make it work” and could pave it at the cheaper prices for asphalt that it had obtained in December.

Adding Dixie to the other street projects, he said, “literally happened in about 10 days.”

Burklund said the proposal to widen Dixie will stay on the long-term part of the one- and six-year road plan. It can proceed if and when neighbors agree on what they want in a wider street, he said.

Western’s crews hope after repaving Dixie to move on to widening stretches of West William Avenue and South Union Avenue west and north of Centennial Park, Burklund said.

Repaving of long stretches of B Street on both sides of Jeffers and Dewey streets should start after Easter Sunday, he added.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.