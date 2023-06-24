On any given hot Nebraska day, you can see Michael Flott driving through the streets of North Platte in a large Kona Ice shaved ice truck.

“Well, I just sold my bike so I could buy this bad boy!” he said. “I can’t have it all. I wish I could but I can’t. ...The bike’s a lot of fun, but it’s money going out. At least this is an investment, you know, there’s money coming in.”

Kona Ice is a franchise of shaved ice trucks available to anybody across America. The trucks house colorful lights, music and mobile menus for patrons to order their specific desired size. Once a person orders the size of cone they want, they then go to a self-serve flavor station where they add whatever desired fruity flavor on top of the ice cone.

Even though he says he can’t look as cool driving a shaved ice truck as opposed to a motorcycle, it’s still a way for him to raise funds not only for himself as a business, but also for whomever he partners with.

He recently sold cones at a Plainsmen game, donating a percentage toward the team. He also helped raise money for an organization doing a car wash. He has done birthdays, some calls at the lake and business employee appreciation days.

His step dad was a Shriner who volunteered for years and he says he likes to keep with the tradition.

Flott ran a motorcycle poker run for 10 years. He raised money to send to burn victims from CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln to a summer camp every year.

“I’m just used to doing stuff like that.”

Flott is a retired Omaha firefighter. He said it was the best job in the world because he didn’t know he had a boss unless he screwed something up. It doesn’t come without its dangers with carcinogens, distracted motorists and collapsing houses. As long he was at the right place at the right time, everything was fine.

“I compare this in only one aspect to firefighting: is that when you show up, everybody’s glad to see you!”

Flott also served in the U.S. Army National Guard and Army reserves as a Green Beret Medic.

The mobility of Kona Ice means Flott will be appearing in many different locations around the North Platte area. He calls North Platte his home. He says businesses here have been very helpful and open to him setting up shop in their parking lots so customers can pull up and grab a quick cone.

“There’s a lot of small cities out here. Some small cities, they like me to show up because this Kona Ice can provide something that they actually cannot provide their residents."

With the weather being as hot it is, Flott has been busy for the summer.

“Any sunny day, I’m going to be out and about!”