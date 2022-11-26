Revision of Sunday liquor sales on Lincoln County Board agenda

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a revision of Sunday liquor sales restrictions at Monday’s meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., in North Platte.
The board will:
- Consider an agreement between the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln County and Hitchcock County.
- Consider third floor remodel for District Court judge offices.
- Consider foundation repair at the Noxious Weed Department facility.
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a contract with Lee Davies Architecture as the county begins to renovate the District 9 Probation Office at 103-111 N. Dewey St.