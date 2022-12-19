Revisited: A few true tales of blizzards and cold snaps in west central Nebraska

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine. It has been updated to include subsequent notable weather events, including the four-day Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard of Dec. 13-16, 2022.

***

If you put away your snow shovels out here before the first day of spring, you’re nuts.

Winter in west central Nebraska decides on its own when to arrive and leave. And when it does, it often serves up a blizzard.

That wouldn’t have been news to the Indians or fur trappers of two centuries ago. Nor would it have surprised the Union Pacific Railroad track gangs who reached newly platted North Platte in November 1866, only to be forced by “severe storms” (in operations superintendent Samuel Reed’s words) to halt there for the winter.

Sadly, it would take bitter experience and good records to teach the settlers who followed them.

North Platte’s weather records date to the opening of an observation bureau by the former U.S. War Department’s Signal Service on Sept. 18, 1874. It was then one of 127 stations nationwide and the only one between Omaha and Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to the young city’s two newspapers, the Enterprise and the Western Nebraskian.

The station’s earliest records tracked only the city’s high and low temperatures and amounts of daily precipitation. Not until Jan. 1, 1893, three years after its transfer to the new U.S. Weather Bureau, did it start tracking snowfall totals. More information would be added over the years.

In October 1949, the station permanently relocated to the North Platte Regional Airport administration building at Lee Bird Field, where the Weather Bureau had opened an office in October 1940. It moved to its own building at the airport in summer 1995, 25 years after the bureau was renamed the National Weather Service.

Daily weather recordkeeping at the airport started on Jan. 1, 1948, though daily observations also continued in town — with some interruptions — through Feb. 28, 1950.

So when does winter in west central Nebraska really start and end? We’ll consider that question after this review of memorable North Platte blizzards.

1885: Warm Notions Disabused

One wonders what Sgt. Ino R. Williams, North Platte’s first official weather observer in fall 1874, thought when townspeople told him what winter was like.

He had “ascertained by inquiring from all the old residents of the town,” Williams wrote in his ledger, “that the mean range of temperatures during a year is from 20 to 90 degrees (and) that, with the exceptional cases of cold winds, the winters are so mild that ordinary clothing is all that is required.”

Really?

The town’s newspapers thought so, anyway. A 3-inch snowfall in February 1874 was “the heaviest snow ever known in Lincoln county,” declared the Enterprise, which two months earlier had proclaimed — in the interest of luring more settlers — that “little snow falls, and then remains but a short time.”

Not that western Nebraskans don’t know mild winters. Since 1951, in fact, every daily record high temperature in North Platte for December and January has been at least 59 degrees. A few even reached the 70s.

By Nov. 6, 1885, though, no one in North Platte could seriously claim their region was blizzard-free.

“The worst snow storm that has visited this section of the country for a number of years took place yesterday,” wrote the Lincoln County Tribune. “Commencing with a sleety rain with the wind from the northeast Thursday afternoon, Friday morning about 4 o’clock it developed into a regular old-fashioned blizzard, the snow falling fast and the wind at a gale from the north, at one time attaining a velocity of 44 miles per hour but averaging about twenty-eight.”

Some 10 inches of snow had fallen and “drifted terribly, in some places the banks being six feet high,” the paper wrote. “Nearly all trains were abandoned.”

The start of winter, officially, was still six weeks away.

1913: It Ain’t Over Until …

It’s hard to tell how many “blizzards” of the late 1800s and early 1900s truly deserved the term, though the Tribune’s description approaches the modern National Weather Service standard of “considerable falling or blowing snow,” driven by winds of 35 mph or more that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.

At least a dozen storms in the region between 1886 and 1919 were declared “blizzards” by The Telegraph, the Tribune or the Omaha World-Herald, wreaking havoc with lives and train schedules. They struck in every month between October and April — but especially in March.

“North Platte is in the grip of what is thought to be the worst blizzard of the season and perhaps for years,” the Evening Telegraph reported on March 14, 1913. A drizzling rain the previous day, the Tribune observed, had turned that night to wet snow so fiercely wind-driven “that objects ten yards distant were undiscernible.”

Winds of up to 50 mph and 13-degree temperatures persisted well into the 14th, The Telegraph wrote, with downtown pedestrians “often blown into the walks.” The 7½-inch snowfall “was piled in deep drifts,” one of which derailed both engines and two cars of a westbound Union Pacific train that struck it entering North Platte.

The blizzard took a far heavier toll west and east on the U.P. mainline, crippled by downed telegraph wires and the blinding snow. One cattle train rear-ended another in the middle of the night March 14 at the Herndon station west of Sidney, killing five people and injuring two more.

About the same time, in front of the Gothenburg depot, the front engine of an eastbound U.P. train rear-ended, crushed and split a Pullman sleeper at the back of another train. A special train with doctors from North Platte rushed east to the Gothenburg wreck, which killed four people and injured 20 others.

As the relief train struggled to Gothenburg, U.P. flagman G.A. Draucker of Grand Island disappeared. Crew members feared he had fallen into the Platte River as he alerted them to an approaching bridge. But Draucker showed up for work the next day at the North Platte yards.

“He had lost his way in the blizzard,” The World-Herald reported, “and had taken refuge in a shanty after crossing the bridge.” He “was completely exhausted” when found by Paul Scharmann, 16, who had left Draucker’s search party “and started a hunt of his own.”

1949: Biblical Proportions and Canteen Encores

North Platte had escaped the brunt of the statewide “School Children’s Blizzard” of Jan. 12, 1888, though a Dawson County farmer was among the 40 to 100 killed in the storm named for the countless teachers and pupils caught by its fury in one-room country schools.

No one in the western two-thirds of Nebraska, however, would escape the Blizzard of 1949.

Born in Oklahoma and strengthened in the Rockies, it slammed into North Platte at midnight as Jan. 2 gave way to the 3rd. Temperatures and visibility plunged to zero, supercharged by winds of up to 75 mph, as the cold front driving the blizzard settled right over the city. Not until the 5th, after dropping more than 15 inches of snow, did the storm let up.

“North Platte was a paralyzed city today completely isolated from the rest of the state,” the Telegraph-Bulletin said on its Jan. 4 front page. “All transportation facilities were at a standstill,” but “communications facilities, however, while overloaded, were intact.” Municipal Light & Water, however, would remain on the brink of power rationing for some time.

Earlier blizzards in November and December 1948 had socked other parts of Nebraska but dropped relatively small amounts of snow on North Platte. No one in the western two-thirds of Nebraska escaped this blast this time — or for seven long weeks afterward.

Some 14,000 Union Pacific workers fought bitter temperatures and brutal winds for weeks in Nebraska and Wyoming, trying to shovel and blast through mountainous drifts and keep them clear.

President Harry S. Truman called in U.S. Army and Air Force units, which launched the multistate “Operation Snowbound” to help clear snow and airlift medicine, food and supplies to buried towns, farms and ranches. Some 81,000 head of cattle perished during the blizzard and its aftermath, but only four human deaths in Nebraska were attributed to the storm.

Pat Clinch, owner of North Platte’s Clinch Flying Service, did his part to keep that total down.

As the blizzard raged on, food supplies were low and doctors unavailable to the southwest at Wallace. A man and two women were ill, and 20-year-old Elwin Murray, injured in a car accident during the storm’s height, needed a blood transfusion.

Once the winds abated on the 5th, Clinch flew to Wallace and brought back Murray and appendicitis sufferer Mrs. Melvin Gibbs. As they were transferred to an ambulance at Lee Bird Field, Clinch loaded Mrs. Melvin Dikeman of Hershey and flew her to Omaha for emergency treatment. He was the vanguard of a cadre of volunteer pilots, working with the Red Cross, making survey runs and “mercy flights” into nearby snowbound areas.

And when the blizzard stranded some 300 servicemen and veterans at North Platte’s U.P. Depot, the city’s famous World War II Canteen made a brief encore appearance.

At Army recruiters’ request, residents installed a jukebox in the old Canteen room. Merchants donated food and money. Beds were found throughout town. The American Legion and its women’s auxiliary summoned female volunteers to walk in the shoes of their predecessors who had served refreshments and offered smiles to 6 million service members from 1941 to 1946.

“A large number of local women and high school girls went to the Canteen so the fellows would have dancing partners,” the Telegraph-Bulletin reported. A “farewell” party on Jan. 5 “was a big one, lasting until midnight. … Food was in abundance and coffee ‘flowed like water.’”

“We don’t care how long we stay here,” Billy E. Wyatt of Paducah, Kentucky, told a reporter.

The 300 soldiers boarded U.P. trains on the 6th, but the Canteen reopened once more the next day to feed another group of 200, including 89 servicemen, passing through on Burlington buses from Omaha. The Red Cross helped local residents foot the bill.

1966-80: Rewriting Winter Calendars

Blizzards were less destructive but hardly unknown between 1949 and the mid-1960s, when Mother Nature debuted a fresh series of memorable storms. As in 1885 and 1913, most weren’t “winter” storms at all.

Spring was barely 24 hours old when “a clinging, wet, blinding spring blizzard” paralyzed the region on March 22, 1966. Parts of North Platte were blacked out as power lines and electrical stations coped with 58 mph wind gusts and icing from 9 inches of snow. Gerald “Speck” Aufdengarten, 45, died north of Arthur after leaving his stranded car.

That storm was a mere warmup for the 1970s, when the region was slammed by three major March blizzards in six years.

Holy Thursday, Christians’ annual remembrance of Jesus’ “Last Supper” before His death and resurrection, fell in 1975 on March 27. But most west central Nebraskans spent the day huddled at home in whiteout conditions that stranded truckers and travelers and shut down Interstate 80.

The Telegraph said the blizzard “snowed itself almost out” before reaching North Platte, which also had barely missed the “Blizzard of ’75” that shut down Omaha on Jan. 19. But while North Platte recorded only one-tenth of an inch of snow, the fierce winds drove 10 inches of snow several feet high 50 miles west in Ogallala, where a Keith County sheriff’s spokesman declared: “You can’t see your hand in front of your face.”

North Platte didn’t escape the next big blizzard on March 11, 1977. The National Weather Service recorded 4.6 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field, stirred up by winds of up to 55 mph that knocked down power lines. Gusts of up to 75 mph were recorded near Ogallala, where 26-year-old radio announcer Barry Wade died in his stalled pickup between the town and Kingsley Dam.

But the trilogy’s last episode in 1980 topped them both.

It started as rain the evening of March 27, the fifth anniversary of the 1975 blizzard. Nebraska’s western half disappeared in a moaning nightmare of white through the 28th and into the 29th. As far north and east as O’Neill, motorists filled motels, truckers crowded truck stops and ranchers struggled with their herds in the midst of spring calving.

Not even the Blizzard of 1949 had dropped so much snow on North Platte. Lee Bird Field recorded 19.3 inches of snow from March 27 to 29, including 11.6 inches on the 28th. The snow didn’t finally stop in Ogallala until the 30th — Palm Sunday — after 27 inches had fallen and streets were blocked by drifts taller than people’s houses.

The late Keith Blackledge, halfway through his 25-year run as Telegraph editor, captured the region’s mood best.

“A March blizzard is one nobody believes in even if it is forecast,” he wrote in a March 29 editorial. “You could tell that most people didn’t believe it even as it was happening. ‘So it’s snowing,’ they said. ‘It won’t last long, and when it stops, it will melt quickly.’

“Uh-huh.”

1983-84: Coldest of Them All

Blizzards outside December, January or February rarely coincide with the blasts of below-zero temperatures Nebraskans often experience in those three months. But the blizzard that socked west central Nebraska on Nov. 27-28, 1983, ushered in the region’s longest modern Arctic blast.

The post-Thanksgiving storm killed three people, including 72-year-old Edward L. Bannon of North Platte, and dropped 9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field while dumping up to 24 inches in and near Grant. Thermometers plunged in the blizzard’s wake, receding to 3 below in North Platte on Nov. 30. It was a sign of chills to come.

After a two-week warmup, the bitter cold moved in the night of Dec. 16. After “highs” of 3 degrees on the 17th and zero on the 18th, North Platte’s temperatures stayed below zero all the way to Christmas Day. The airport’s low on the night of Dec. 22 was 34 below, which would be matched exactly six years later but just missed the city’s all-time record of 35 below on Jan. 15, 1888, and Feb. 12, 1899.

There would be one more cold snap, capped by a 22-below reading on Jan. 18, 1984. North Platte’s snow cover would persist, replenished by snowfalls of 3.9 inches Jan. 14, 5.7 inches Feb. 18 and 2.8 inches March 16. But on March 24, a 65-degree high signaled the start of spring.

Just kidding, said Mother Nature. On April 2-3, 1984, a bookend blizzard left 9.1 inches of snow in North Platte and 24 inches in Mullen. Like its post-Thanksgiving counterpart, it claimed a North Platte casualty, 77-year-old Virgil Atteberry. His death, like Bannon’s at the start of that miserable winter, was attributed to heart failure after shoveling snow.

Not until February 2021 would North Platte residents experience cold nearly so intense or long-lasting.

Temperatures sank below freezing at Lee Bird Field the night of Feb. 5-6 and stayed there until Feb. 20. The 15-day stretch featured 12 subzero overnight lows, bottoming out with a 29-below reading Feb. 15 — tied for sixth-coldest all-time — during a 72-hour period when temperatures stayed in negative figures.

1987: ‘The End of the Interstate’

The next major 1980s blizzard didn’t strike North Platte — but it might as well have.

The first months of 1987 had been positively balmy, with high temperatures of 73 on Feb. 7 and 78 on March 6. North Platte had been largely spared from snowfall. But the city recorded 7.2 inches of snow for the rest of March, starting with 4.6 inches on March 16-17 and ending with dustings totaling just four-tenths of an inch over Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28.

By the end of those two days — seemingly in honor of the twin anniversary of the 1975 and 1980 blizzards — more than 2,000 travelers had crowded into North Platte.

Central Nebraska, as far west as Dawson County, had been stunned by up to 8 inches of snow on March 24. On the 28th, a massive blizzard swept in and roared all the way to Omaha. North Platte got only the wind — with gusts at Lee Bird Field reaching 51 mph — but the Nebraska State Patrol was forced to shut down all 277 miles of Interstate 80 from the U.S. Highway 83 exit to the Iowa state line.

The last of North Platte’s then-1,200 motel rooms was taken by 6 p.m., and Ogallala’s motels sold out a couple of hours later. About 350 people used a Red Cross emergency shelter at Adams Middle School. The North Platte Recreation Complex, across West Francis Street, held a 160-voice church choir from Burnsville, Minnesota. Though out of rooms, the North Platte Holiday Inn — now the Quality Inn & Suites — gave shelter to 200 to 250 more in its pool area.

“We thought we were supposed to stay here,” quipped Jim Tanquary of Geneva, Illinois, as he holed up with his wife and three sons in the Holidome. “Isn’t that what it says here — ‘Pull off the road, stay two days at Holiday Inn?’”

Well, just one day this time. I-80 reopened Sunday afternoon.

These days, state and local officials follow a “rolling closure” strategy to shut down I-80 and get travelers and especially truckers off the road before snowstorms can do their worst.

Emergency truck parking filled up at North Platte the week of Dec. 13-16, 2022, when a massive blizzard ravaged the northern Sandhills, Panhandle and northeast Colorado but left just 2.2 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field. I-80 was shut down from North Platte west for three days.

2000s: And Now?

Before the Blizzard of 1949, North Platte had gone nearly 30 years — since an Armistice Day (Veterans Day) storm in 1919 — since it had been engulfed in a major region-wide blizzard. A similar amount of time would pass after the city’s last big storm of the 1980s, which dropped 10.8 inches amid 46-mph winds on Jan. 19-20, 1988, and stranded more than 500 trucks at North Platte’s I-80 truck stops as drifting shut down virtually every highway.

No shadows were to be seen in North Platte the first two days of February 2016, the result of 11.4 inches of snow with gusts once again up to 45 mph. Reports from the Groundhog Day blizzard were similar up and down I-80, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Taylor told The Telegraph, with 15 inches of snow and 8-foot-tall drifts at Eustis, south of Cozad.

Two years later, the winter of 2017-18 muscled its way into North Platte’s record books.

A Jan. 21-22 blizzard shut down schools across the region and left behind 11.4 inches of snow in North Platte, equaling the 2016 Groundhog Day storm. Winds peaked at 41 mph at Lee Bird Field and Ogallala and 49 mph in Broken Bow.

And the weather service recorded 35.5 inches of snow in all, the most since observers first tracked North Platte’s daily snowfall in 1893.

For December through February, that is.

Remember that huge late March blizzard in 1980? Its 19.3 inches was more than the 16.6-inch total of North Platte’s December-to-February snowfall. So was the 17.5 inches of snow that fell in November 1979 — half of which came on Nov. 21, a full month before the winter solstice. The five-month total for 1979-80 was 56 inches.

But that still falls short of the all-time November-to-March record of 57.9 inches for — you guessed it — the winter including the Blizzard of 1949. By the way, that one concluded with one more blizzard on March 30, 1949, featuring an 11.7-inch snowfall and winds of up to 60 mph.

As it happened, North Platte added another 3.5 inches of snow during March 2018 for a five-month total of 39 inches. That was the most since that bitterly cold and snowy winter of 1983-84 and No. 6 all-time since 1874.

Keep your snow shovels handy from Halloween to Easter. That’s the best advice in these parts.