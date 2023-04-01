Marvin Planning Consultants, authors of North Platte’s most recent and upcoming housing studies, would update both the city and Lincoln County comprehensive plans under a contract on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

The contract, part of the evening’s 12-item consent agenda, would pay David City planner Keith Marvin’s firm $103,930 for the first thorough updates to the city comprehensive plan since 2012.

Lincoln County, which shares Planning Administrator Judy Clark’s services with the city, would be charged $77,250 for a rewrite of its own 2012 comprehensive plan. Marvin’s contract doesn’t appear on Monday’s County Board agenda.

Tuesday’s consent agenda items will be decided with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.

Comprehensive plans form the foundation of both city and county zoning regulations and lay out a city’s or county’s forecasts of where and how their service areas will grow and develop.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development no longer considers comprehensive plans valid after five years without continued updates, Clark said in a council memorandum.

In addition to updating both entities’ plans, Marvin would prepare a Safe Streets 4 All Action Plan to allow the city to seek federal funds for transportation improvements. North Platte has received a federal grant to enable that study, Clark said.

Marvin envisions two town hall meetings apiece for the city and county while preparing updates of both comprehensive plans. Focus group meetings with key local interest groups also are planned, according to his firm’s proposed contract.

In other regular or consent agenda business, the council will:

Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to require people or businesses seeking extension of electrical lines to share the costs in some cases. The “Contribution in Aid of Construction” ordinance won 7-0 initial approval March 21.

Hold public hearings and first-round debate on ordinances to make technical changes to North Platte’s residential zoning regulations; rezone lands on West Koubek Road from F-1 floodway to A-1 transitional agriculture; and amend the city’s land-use map and consolidate zoning for the FedEx Freight site at 2620 S. Willow St. as B-2 highway commercial. All three measures won Planning Commission endorsement last Tuesday.

Decide whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s reappointment of Dr. Richard Raska and first-time appointment of Briar Bergner to the city’s Library Advisory Board. Both appear on the consent agenda.

Approve several contracts, also on the consent agenda, to by new or used vehicles for the electric, water, wastewater and engineering departments.