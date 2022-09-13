Rib & Chop House will open at District 177 in late 2023, chain says

Rib & Chop House, which features “Louisiana-inspired flavors” in its menu, Tuesday announced plans to open at North Platte’s District 177 in late 2023.
Finally Restaurant Group of Bozeman, Montana, has signed a lease for a 6,000-square-foot-plus restaurant that will be the chain’s first in Nebraska, the firm said in an email to The Telegraph.
Other locations are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte and Livingston, Montana; Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Sheridan, Wyoming; Idaho Falls, Idaho; St. George, Utah; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Rib & Chop House’s North Platte restaurant will have 185 seats, including a 500-square-foot patio with additional seating for 40, the company said in its release.
Finally Restaurant Group, founded in 2001, also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company craft brewery.
People are also reading…
Rib & Chop House features certified Angus beef, fresh seafood, Southern-inspired flavors and craft cocktails, the press release said.
Mike Works, who co-owns District 177 owner and redeveloper Rev Development LLC, did not return a text from The Telegraph Tuesday.