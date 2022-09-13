Rib & Chop House will open at District 177 in late 2023, chain says

Rib & Chop House, which features “Louisiana-inspired flavors” in its menu, Tuesday announced plans to open at North Platte’s District 177 in late 2023.

Finally Restaurant Group of Bozeman, Montana, has signed a lease for a 6,000-square-foot-plus restaurant that will be the chain’s first in Nebraska, the firm said in an email to The Telegraph.

Other locations are in Billings, Bozeman, Butte and Livingston, Montana; Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Sheridan, Wyoming; Idaho Falls, Idaho; St. George, Utah; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Rib & Chop House’s North Platte restaurant will have 185 seats, including a 500-square-foot patio with additional seating for 40, the company said in its release.

Finally Restaurant Group, founded in 2001, also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company craft brewery.

Rib & Chop House features certified Angus beef, fresh seafood, Southern-inspired flavors and craft cocktails, the press release said.

Mike Works, who co-owns District 177 owner and redeveloper Rev Development LLC, did not return a text from The Telegraph Tuesday.