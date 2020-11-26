Rick’s Picks, Nov. 26

I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving weekend!
Nebraska’s firearms deer season is done and the overall harvest numbers appear to be down. However, the Nebraska’s muzzleloader season opens Tuesday and runs until Dec. 31. One of the best things about a muzzleloader permit is that it is valid statewide. If you are traveling to another part of the state during the holidays you can still hunt.
As with the firearms season, muzzleloader hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange that is visible on their head, chest and back while in the field.
Other safety reminders put out by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are:
» Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and keep your finger off the trigger and outside the guard until you’ve decided to take a safe shot.
» Make certain you identify your target before pulling the trigger, and be sure the area beyond your target is safe for a shot.
» Use a haul-line to lift your muzzleloader and gear up into your stand and wait until you are safely in your stand before installing a percussion cap, 209 primer or filling the pan of your flintlock.
To check all the rules and regs, go to outdoornebraska.gov/guides and review the “2020 Big Game Guide.” Permits may be purchased at online at outdoornebraska.gov or at the NGPC office on State Farm Road.
The muzzleloader season provides another chance to get that big buck you didn’t see during the firearms season. You know he’s still out there. Keep in mind that as temperatures fall, deer will shift their feeding habits to more high-energy food sources. Keep this in mind when setting up your stand or blind. Good luck.
Just for fun
I’ll finish up this week with a joke that can shared with family over the holidays. It goes like this:
A hunting buddy was walking down the street and was accosted by a particularly dirty and shabby-looking homeless man who asked him for a couple of dollars to buy something to eat.
The hunter took out his wallet and extracted a $20 bill. “If I give you this money, will you buy beer, wine or liquor with it instead of dinner?”
“No, I had to stop drinking years ago,” the homeless man replied.
“Will you use it to go fishing instead of buying food?” he asked.
“No, I don’t waste time fishing,” the homeless man said. “I need to spend all my time trying to stay alive.”
“Will you spend this on hunting equipment?” the hunter asked.
“No ... that is ridiculous!” replied the homeless man. “I haven’t gone hunting in 25 years!”
“Well,” the hunter said, “I’m not going to give you money. Instead, I’m going to take you home for a hot shower, get you some new clothes and have my wife cook you a terrific dinner.”
The homeless man was astounded. “Thank you very much! I really don’t know what to say. Won’t your wife be furious with you for bringing me home and having her cook me dinner?”
“Don’t worry about that. It’s important for her to see what a man looks like after he has given up drinking, fishing and hunting,” replied the hunter.
Enjoy the holidays and have a safe and great weekend outdoors.
