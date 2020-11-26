Rick’s Picks, Nov. 26

I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving weekend!

Nebraska’s firearms deer season is done and the overall harvest numbers appear to be down. However, the Nebraska’s muzzleloader season opens Tuesday and runs until Dec. 31. One of the best things about a muzzleloader permit is that it is valid statewide. If you are traveling to another part of the state during the holidays you can still hunt.

As with the firearms season, muzzleloader hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange that is visible on their head, chest and back while in the field.

Other safety reminders put out by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are:

» Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and keep your finger off the trigger and outside the guard until you’ve decided to take a safe shot.

» Make certain you identify your target before pulling the trigger, and be sure the area beyond your target is safe for a shot.

» Use a haul-line to lift your muzzleloader and gear up into your stand and wait until you are safely in your stand before installing a percussion cap, 209 primer or filling the pan of your flintlock.