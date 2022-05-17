Ricketts, Livingston to speak at Fort McPherson Memorial Day ceremony

Gov. Pete Rickets and former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston are both scheduled to speak at a Memorial Day celebration at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on May 30 and is the first time since 2019 that there has been a public celebration of the holiday at the cemetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also include a release of doves, and there is a potential for a flyover.

For more information, individuals can contact Brian Gallagher, the director of the Fort McPherson Memorial Association, at 720-320-4187.