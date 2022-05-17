 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts, Livingston to speak at Fort McPherson Memorial Day ceremony

Local News

Gov. Pete Rickets and former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston are both scheduled to speak at a Memorial Day celebration at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on May 30 and is the first time since 2019 that there has been a public celebration of the holiday at the cemetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also include a release of doves, and there is a potential for a flyover.

For more information, individuals can contact Brian Gallagher, the director of the Fort McPherson Memorial Association, at 720-320-4187.

