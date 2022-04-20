Ricketts signs microTIF expansion, other area bills of interest on final day of legislative session

Nonmetro Nebraska cities will gain flexibility starting in late July in offering “microTIF” incentives for fixing up aging buildings more broadly throughout their limits.

Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday signed Legislative Bill 1065, which makes several tweaks to the North Platte-born property tax refund program unanimously passed two years ago.

It was one of 16 bills by western Nebraska senators that Ricketts signed this week before the 107th Legislature adjourned Wednesday.

Former state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who authored microTIF in 2020, originated LB 1065 before his Feb. 21 resignation.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, who co-sponsored Groene’s original law, and Groene’s successor, North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson, took over as LB 1065’s sponsors.

Senators gave 46-1 final approval April 12 to the bill, which will take effect 90 days after Wednesday’s end of the 2022 session.

MicroTIF lets owners of buildings at least 60 years old in such areas receive gradual refunds of property taxes from higher taxable values when they rehabilitate or replace them.

Governing boards “shall approve” microTIF applications if they meet the program’s standards, according to the original 2020 law. LB 1065 doesn’t change that requirement.

One of LB 1065’s changes will let cities and villages study whether a given area is eligible for tax increment financing but declare only part of it “substandard and blighted” if so.

North Platte now has some 340 single-family homes in TIF-eligible areas built in 1962 or earlier. About 60% of all homes in the city are old enough to qualify for microTIF.

When they authorized microTIF last August, North Platte City Council members asked whether single blocks or even single properties could be declared TIF-eligible if their property owners want to apply for the program.

Other LB 1065 updates extend microTIF’s reach to construction on vacant lots and requires both developed and vacant lots to have been platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years.

The bill raises the estimated maximum taxable value for microTIF projects to $350,000 for single-family homes and $1.5 million for multifamily or commercial buildings. The limit remains at $10 million for National Register of Historic Places structures.

Ricketts Monday also signed LB 1069, by departing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, to refuel and extend the Rural Workforce Housing Fund he successfully sponsored in a 2017 bill.

Other western Nebraska bills signed by the governor this week are listed below by individual senator:

» Tom Brewer, Gordon: LB 840, updating legal-notice rates and provisions; LB 843, making various updates to election laws LB 1057, changing provisions for minimum enrollments for Class III school districts.

» Steve Erdman, Bayard: LB 742, allowing local governments to keep meeting minutes electronically; LB 1124, changing Nebraska Probate Code regarding small estate affidavits.

» Dan Hughes, Venango: LB 686, realigning Executive Board after legislative redistricting; LBs 804 and 804A, changing pay details for Nebraska Power Review Board members; LBs 805 and 805A, updating laws on promoting wheat sales and controlling black-tailed prairie dogs and noxious weeds.

» John Stinner, Gering: LB 59, changing provisions on Nebraska Tourism Commission sales of promotional products; LBs 1068 and 1068A, expanding internships and residency positions at the Behavioral Health Education Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

» Matt Williams, Gothenburg: LB 705, regarding barber training and booth-rental permits; LB 707, updating banking laws; LB 863, updating insurance laws.

