Ricketts speaks at future rail park site

The energy of economic development flowed from the Sustainable Beef groundbreaking at Venue304 Tuesday afternoon west on Highway 30 to the future rail park site near Hershey.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with North Platte and Hershey community leaders, participated in a briefing inside the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., offered a round of thanks to all the supporters of the project.

Person took a moment to thank Cassie Condon, the chamber's vice president of operations, for her work in quickly filing the application for the state match funding. Legislative Bill 40, which established the state match program, received unanimous 49-0 approval in May 2021. North Platte submitted its application for rail-park aid seconds ahead of other interested communities on Jan. 3.

“Those are $30 million fingers,” Person said of Condon. “She got the application in before anybody else.”

With that timing, the proposed rail park project began moving forward.

Ricketts spoke earlier Tuesday at the Sustainable Beef event and followed that up with an appearance at the former Greenbrier facility.

“A guy who has been a champion of rural Nebraska his entire governorship, who really cares about every square inch of this state,” Person said in introducing Ricketts, “we can’t thank you enough for your outstanding leadership governor. You’re one of a kind and we appreciate you.”

Ricketts said the rail park project is exciting.

“I mentioned at the last event we had with Sustainable Beef,” Ricketts said, “how important it is for communities to take the initiative to grow. It doesn’t happen by accident.”

He gave kudos to various entities involved with the rail park project including the chamber, the village of Hershey, Lincoln County, Nebraska Public Power District and the city of North Platte.

Several community leaders shared their thoughts about the potential impact the project will have on economic development in Lincoln County, including state Sen. Mike Jacobson; Brandon Jones, Chamber & Development Board chairman; Thom Wolfgang, Hershey Village Board chairman; Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Board chairman; North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher; and Cory Johanson, the chamber's economic development chairman for targeted projects.