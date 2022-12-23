Rising behavioral issues prompt new dean positions for North Platte schools

Some North Platte public schools will have a dean of students next year to address an uptick in student behavioral issues.

Superintendent Todd Rhodes said the need was addressed at the Board of Education meeting Dec. 12.The board decided to allow administration to determine how many deans are needed and at what schools.

Rhodes said that will be determined for the 2023-24 school year depending on need and finances.

“First of all, the dean of students is not new to North Platte,” Rhodes said. “We’ve had deans 11 to 12 years ago.”

He said those dean jobs evolved into assistant principal positions. But the spike in behavioral issues after the COVID-19 pandemic renewed discussion of adding deans of students in schools.

“I think what we’ve seen is that behaviors in this day and age are so much different than they were even 11 or 12 years ago,” Rhodes said. “We’re seeing behavioral issues at a younger age as well. We’re seeing kindergarten and first-grade students with significant (negative) behaviors.”

The district has addressed the issues by implementing the Boys Town program to help guide students into proper behavior in learning environments. But the issues are significant enough that sometimes principals are forced to forgo their primary assignment to deal with day-to-day occurrences, Rhodes said.

“There is a great responsibility that our principals have,” Rhodes said. “They make sure that the district curriculum is being taught in those classrooms. They make sure that the assessments are aligned to that curriculum given in all those classrooms.”

Rhodes said the administration doesn't want to lose sight of a principal's primary role of instructional supervision — collaborating with and evaluating teacher performance.

The principal’s main focus, Rhodes said, is about curriculum, assessment and instruction.

“That is, I think, ever evolving,” Rhodes said. “We’ve said time and time again that the most important person as it relates to student success and student achievement is the teacher, that person that stands in front of (the students) every day.”

The addition of a dean provides a specific person who can address behavioral problems at the school. The role of the dean will allow the principal to stay tuned to making sure the staff performs at its optimum level in the classroom.

“What we’re seeing right now is, because behavior is a pretty big deal,” Rhodes said, “our principals aren’t able to support the teachers the way we really want them to.

“When you really drill down, it’s really all about giving our kids as many opportunities to be successful as we possibly can. This is just kind of a tangent out there that sometimes we don’t think about.”

The dean of students will manage students on a day-to-day basis and be the liaison between parents and the school.

“This position of a dean will really help our principals keep the calendars they have,” Rhodes said. “If I go in and I’m supervising a class, I’m not going to get pulled out of that class. Or if I get a phone call from a parent, I’m not going to get pulled out of that class to go take a phone call.”

Rhodes said the dean will differ from a principal or assistant principal first in that the deans are not administrative positions.

“They are most likely going to be certificated positions, so these people are going to have licensure through the Nebraska Department of (Education) as teachers,” Rhodes said. “They might have an administrative degree, but they’re not going to evaluate teachers.”

The deans will be involved in the management of students, but if a situation arises where a long-term suspension or expulsion is needed, Rhodes said, a dean cannot put that consequence in place. That will be the principal’s job.

Rhodes said the support of the school board has been “unbelievable.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are right now without them and their thoughtfulness around something like this,” Rhodes said. “The nice thing about the way this was rolled out is we always have administrative discretion to make decisions as it relates to our dean of students.”

A number of factors, including population growth and behavioral patterns, will determine how many deans the school seeks to employ each year.

“Right now the plan is not to put a dean of students in every building,” Rhodes said. “We’re going to be pretty strategic on what we look at, and we’re probably looking at three (deans) for the 2023-24 school year.”

Finances will be a factor in those staffing decisions as well.

“That’s the reason we didn’t lock ourselves into a big number necessarily," Rhodes said. "We can always evaluate that.”

The positions for the 2023-24 school year will be paid out of ESSER III pandemic aid.

“That will give us a year to evaluate the situation and the system we have in place,” Rhodes said. “Then we’ll make decisions from a financial standpoint when we look at ’24-’25.”

Kevin Mills, director of human resources, said the plan will give the district opportunity to grow its future administrators and deans.

“It gives them that training of one, two or three years,” Mills said. “If it doesn’t work out with them, then they can go back to the classrooms. ”

Mills said the district is looking for specific skills in hiring deans.

“We do have a pretty good pool of internal candidates now,” Mills said. “These are people that need to be really, really good communicators, because we can’t miss the piece of whatever happens with that dean and working with kids and families. They’ve got to make sure that they’re communicating with their building principals as well.”

Rhodes said potential candidates need a calm demeanor as well.

“You have the potential to be working with behaviors that are a high-need behavior, so you’ve got to make sure that you’ve got an ability to stay calm,” Rhodes said, “that you have an ability to work with kids.”

The current pool of candidates, Rhodes said, is some of the district’s best teachers.

“There’s a reason why they're a really, really good teacher and why they’re a good candidate for this,” Rhodes said. “They have that skill set. These are people that are working with kids every day and they’re working with parents.”

He said promoting internally is a dilemma, in that as teachers are moved into dean roles, Mills then must search for replacements in the classroom.