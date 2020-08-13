The community risk dial for COVID-19 moved up from a 2.0 to 2.27 this week, the West Central District Health Department said in a press release. This falls within the elevated risk level. There were increases in the following data which contributed to the move in the risk dial:
» Contact tracing.
» Direct contacts of positives.
» Testing availability.
» Testing turnaround time.
The health department also announced 12 new cases on Thursday. That brings the total in the five-county health district to 209 COVID-19 cases, with 132 of those cases active. 75 people have recovered and there have been two deaths, according to the WCDHD website.
The WCDHD risk dial is used to show the community how COVID-19 is impacting the area at a point-in-time. Every week WCDHD’s team applies a set process for reviewing available, current data (including positivity rate, cases, testing, contact tracing and health care system capacity) to set the risk dial for that week. Because our process is driven by the current data each week, we cannot predict when we will move the dial up or down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.