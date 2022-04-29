Road 702 Fire 97% contained in central Nebraska

The Road 702 Fire was listed at 97% contained on Friday morning, a week after the blaze started, according to a Nebraska Emergency Management Agency media release.

The Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed control of the scene. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 had been in charge.

“The type 3 IMT will continue to provide rest and relief for local volunteer firefighters as they prepare to pick the fire back up on Saturday,” Incident Commander Matt Holte of the Nebraska Forest Service said in the release. “These local fire departments will be faced with a lot of needs and concerns as they continue to monitor and patrol the area after the outside resources have departed. We want to make sure they have recovered from their extraordinary efforts in the first days of this fire.”

The fire has burned 44,024 acres in Kansas and in Nebraska. Areas in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties have been affected by the blaze.

Holte said the IMT is focusing efforts on the Republican River corridor south of U.S. Highway 6 where trees and vegetation are still smoldering.

“At the request of the state, the CIMT integrated with state officials and agencies,” Earl Imler, NEMA preparedness and operation manager. said in the release. “It was one team, one voice working with great cohesiveness and cooperation. The state would like to thank the team for its professionalism and dedication as it served the citizens of our state.”

High wind watches and warnings were expected Friday night into Saturday with blowing dust and ash near the burn scars.

Wind gusts are expected to range from 50 to 65 mph.