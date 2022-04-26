Road 702 Fire in south Nebraska 47% contained, officials say

The Road 702 Fire — which is impacting areas of Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties in Nebraska — was listed at 47% contained as Tuesday morning, four days after the blaze started in Kansas.

The wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week, injured 15 firefighters and destroyed several homes has burned 41,448 acres, according to an update from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The reported burn-out area grew by just under 300 acres due to the addition of a previously burned finger of the fire undetected during a previous Multi-Mission Aircraft flight that gathered data for a map of the blaze.

Additional fire support crews from surrounding states contributed to the 159 people who have assisted in fighting the dayslong fire.

Those efforts continued Tuesday in the face of stronger winds. After a break in the weather Monday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area of mostly prairie and farmland. Tuesday’s temperatures were warmer and humidity dropped to as low as 15%, with winds gusting to 35 mph.

“It’s not as quite as bad as it was when this started on Friday.” Rob Powell, operations section chief for the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team One, said during a Tuesday morning briefing on Facebook. “But we’ll have high gusty winds and low humidity. We have a plan in place if we have a new (fire) start or an escape.”

Among the highlights from Tuesday’s report:

» The west branch of the fire encompasses the area from Cambridge and south to Lebanon. The fire north of U.S. 6-34 has been contained.

Firefighters were expected to continue to patrol and mop up in this area as well as strengthen containment lines, according to the report.

» Along the west edge — from U.S. 6-34 south to near Silver Creek firefighters continue to work on containment lines and cooling down hot spots within the timbered draws. Heavy equipment is being used to remove trees that pose a hazard to firefighters in the area.

» From near Silver Creek south to the break at Nebraska Highway 89, the perimeter has been contained and firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up.

For the eastern perimeters of the fire — from Cambridge and south to Wilsonville and into Kansas — the perimeter from State Highway 89 to Road 702 has been contained.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.