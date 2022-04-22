 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road work to begin on US 26, Nebraska 61 near Ogallala

Local News

Weather permitting, work will begin April 25, on U.S. Highway 26 between milemarkers 144.86 and 147.96, and on Nebraska Highway 61 between milemarkers 88.47 and 99.24, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will complete bridge work, concrete pavement repair, culvert work, seeding, milling existing asphalt and asphalt overlay. Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions. A pilot car and flaggers will be used for daytime lane closures.

Temporary traffic signals will be used for bridge work on Highway 61. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the project that is expected to be complete in November.

