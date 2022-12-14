Roads west of North Platte remain closed

Blowing snow on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 west of North Platte continues to force travel restrictions on Wednesday.

A storm system that has lingered in western Nebraska produced icy roads and blizzard conditions forcing closure of highways and roads into Wyoming. Truckers are being asked to stop at Grand Island due to lack of parking.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, said trucks are parked all across North Platte including Wild West Arena, Walker Road and Victoria Lane. The main truck stops are also full with around 100 trucks parked at each.

“Our highways and interstate west of us are still bad,” Myers said. “I heard reports the state was supposed to be sending some more trucks out west to help clear that up.”

Highways are not closed east of North Platte and despite Nebraska Department of Roads warnings not to travel west of Grand Island, Myers said trucks are still rolling.

Reports of a lack of fuel are circulating and Myers said his department is looking into the issue to confirm there is truly a shortage.

“We’re trying to get ahold of the truck stops to find out just how valid that is,” Myers said. “It wouldn’t surprise me because we’ve had so many trucks and many more still coming in this morning.”

Myers said there is still some hotel availability for travelers, but for trucks, “we’re past our limit of what our resources can handle.”

David Kling, Keith County Emergency Management Services director, said his area received 8 to 10 inches of snow and with the wind, there are numerous drifts causing problems.

“(Travel) should be at a standstill,” Kling said. “Everything is closed or impassable I think is the way the state is calling it, but you still have a lot of people who are out and about and getting stuck.”

Keith County deputies were stranded earlier Wednesday after trying to help a stranded traveler, Kling said.

“When I was out and about I actually followed a couple of cars from a neighboring state that drove through the barricades on the west side of town, drove through the barricades on the south side of town.”

Kling said that creates serious issues for emergency management and law enforcement.

“You know the road is closed, but some people think, ‘Well, we know how to drive in this weather,’” Kling said. “Well then you have to have law enforcement go get them or tow companies. That just puts a lot of lives at stake.”

Myers said a local volunteer has taken food to stranded truckers, especially in the remote parking areas.

“She collects donations of food and money and she spends a lot of time in the outlying areas of our truckers providing water and food and snacks for them,” Myers said. “That’s something that really benefits us. Some of these spots we’re parking them are a long ways from food and water.”

Myers said North Platte Public Transit was activated Wednesday morning to pick up truckers from outlying parking areas for transport into town for food.

There have been numerous school closures including North Platte Public Schools and McCook Public Schools, which both had a two-hour delay to the start of the day. Sutherland and Mullen Public Schools were among those that were closed.

Telegraph reporter Tim Johnson contributed to this story.