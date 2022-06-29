Rodeo’s roots began with Buffalo Bill’s 1882 ‘Old Glory Blowout’

It was the most consequential Fourth of July since the first. In North Platte, anyway.

While no local observances of the fact are planned, Monday marks the 140th anniversary of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout,” staged on roughly the southwest part of present-day Cody Park.

Two notable cultural institutions sprang from Cody’s bash on July 4, 1882: the sport of rodeo and, just a year later, the international sensation of “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West.”

The Old Glory Blowout and its spinoffs “offered something to the people that they never saw before,” said Adam Jones, superintendent of Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park at Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch.

“Bill, being who he was — very enigmatic and larger than life — wanted people to be entertained and educated. ... And, of course, he did it in Nebraska, in his hometown.”

Cody, 36 years old that year, already ranked as America’s first modern celebrity. The 1860s bison hunter and 1870s Indian Wars Army scout starred in stage melodramas in the winter and in dime novels — based loosely at best on his exploits — all year round.

But he kept his home base in Lincoln County, where Cody had first arrived with his May 1869 scouting assignment to Fort McPherson near Maxwell.

Other than five 1870s years in Rochester, New York, the Cody family retained a North Platte presence until Buffalo Bill died in 1917 and wife Louisa in 1921.

Their roots thus had sunk fairly deep as the Fourth of July neared in 1882.

The one-year-old Telegraph’s June 15 edition summoned “all parties interested in a general celebration of the Fourth of July” to meet at the Lincoln County Courthouse at 8 p.m. June 17 “for the purpose of arranging programme.”

Cody’s name appears second among the organizers, after Isaac Dillon and before such pioneer North Platte figures as rancher M.C. Keith, County Sheriff Con Groner and merchants A.J. Miller and Charles McDonald.

While most Cody biographers mention the Old Glory Blowout, 20th-century North Platte author Nellie Snyder Yost offers the most complete account of the event and its genesis in her 1979 book “Buffalo Bill: His Family, Friends, Fame, Failures and Fortunes.”

“Some say the town hadn’t gotten around to making any definite plans for the Fourth,” Yost wrote. “Others say plans were already under way to do something big for the occasion but that the planners were waiting until Cody arrived to help them decide just what to do.”

Yost preserves two stories by McDonald’s son William, the first white child born in Lincoln County, who died the day after his 100th birthday in June 1961.

North Platte had been planning Fourth of July horse races, but “that wasn’t enough to suit Cody,” William McDonald told the Lincoln County Historical Society on Sept. 9, 1940.

“They had 16 buffalo down on the ‘points’ between the rivers, and Cody rounded them up and put on an exhibition of riding them. And that was the beginning of his Wild West show.”

McDonald’s other account comes from a June 7, 1952, Telegraph-Bulletin story by Margaret Brown. He was one of a group of men of whom Cody inquired about Fourth of July plans. There were none.

“Oh, we ought to be more patriotic than that,” McDonald credited Cody as saying.

“In that case, you’re nominated chairman of arrangements,” someone in the group said.

“I’ll take it,” Cody retorted, then took the then-21-year-old McDonald aside.

“I want to try something that’s never been seen before,” he said. “I want to show folks how we rope and run and tend cattle. Then I’ll stage an imitation buffalo hunt and show them how I used to hunt and shoot buffalo.”

“Out in the ranch country,” Yost wrote, cowboys on Sundays “gathered at one ranch or another ... to see who owned the fastest horse, or who could rope, throw and tie a steer the quickest or who could ride the toughest bucking broncs.

“So Cody’s idea had a good deal of merit ...”

The last of Nebraska’s great open-range roundups was wrapping up, Yost said. Some 200 cowboys and 2,000 horses were at hand within three miles of North Platte. Plenty of cattle and a few bison were available, too.

Isaac Dillon, nephew of Union Pacific Railroad President Sidney Dillon, had a half-mile-long private racetrack “a little ways north of the depot.” He loaned it to Cody.

No copies of North Platte’s newspapers survive from early July 1882 to tell how things went. But an Omaha Daily Bee reporter got wind of the doings and took a train west.

“The place was found alive to the importance of the occasion and in full trim to celebrate the nation’s anniversary,” he wrote in the Bee’s July 7 edition.

It all started with a 10:30 a.m. parade, which an Associated Press account in the July 6 Omaha Daily Herald said was launched “by the booming of cannon” and led off by the North Platte Cornet Band.

Civil War veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic, “a number of Sunday-school children and a long line of citizens and visitors in carriages” followed the band half a mile to Dillon’s track, the Bee reporter wrote.

Buffalo Bill “was resplendent in a suit of white corduroy pants, black velvet coat of military cut, etc., and was strikingly handsome.”

Speeches and songs opened the program at Dillon’s track. Then M.C. Keith, grandfather of future Gov. Keith Neville, set loose “four or five buffalo, one with a calf.”

A cowboy “lassoed and rode” one of the bison, “for which he received $25.” A Texas steer then was released, “which was also lassoed and ridden to its great disgust.”

“The chasing and lassoing and riding by cowboys of wild buffaloes and Texas steers driven in from the plains formed a prominent feature of the exercises,” the Herald wrote July 6. “Thousands were in attendance.”

Horse running and trotting races took place in the afternoon, along with human running races of 100 yards to half a mile.

“At night there was a fine display of fireworks and the G.A.R. ball, both of which were largely attended,” the Bee writer observed.

Said the Herald: “The Fourth was observed at North Platte on the most extensive scale ever witnessed in western Nebraska.”

The fruits of the Old Glory Blowout bloomed in May 1883, when a U.P. train bearing “The Wild West, Hon. W.F. Cody and Dr. W.F. Carver’s Rocky Mountain and Prairie Exhibition” pulled out of North Platte.

The show premiered that May 17 at the old Douglas County Fairgrounds in northeast Omaha. Thirty years of touring North America and Europe followed, including shows in North Platte in 1896, 1898 and 1911.

Back in the West, rodeo gradually assumed the competitive shape anticipated by Cody’s Independence Day celebration.

North Platte’s Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Nebraska’s largest outdoors, began its continuous history in 1947 and celebrated its 75th anniversary June 15-18.

But the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame follows local residents in saying on its website: “The Buffalo Bill Rodeo was first staged on July 4, 1882, as the Old Glory Blowout ...”

It was absorbed in 1968 into Nebraskaland Days, which was founded in Lincoln in 1965 — with Cody’s spirit prominent in it even then — before moving to North Platte.

“North Platte is a go-ahead, lively place,” that long-ago Bee reporter wrote, “and we can commend it to all interested in that vicinity as one worthy of especial attention.”

We think so. Even 140 years later.

