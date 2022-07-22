Routine items, discussion of 'special events districts' on NP Planning Commission agenda

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will take up several routine items before discussing their next set of zoning regulation updates.

The panel’s monthly meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

It’ll be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

Members will discuss possible new or updated regulations covering home-based businesses and home occupations and allowing “special events districts” after dealing with their business agenda.

City Council members brought up those subjects during May and June debates on a Planning Commission-authored package of updates to residential zoning regulations. That package eventually was adopted.

No action will be taken Tuesday on the next set, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said, as they fit into an ongoing review by the panel of the full range of city zoning regulations.

The “special events district” would be a new zoning category for such institutions as Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, the Wild West Arena, the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and similar institutions.

Those mentioned now are zoned A-1 agricultural, and their leaders have to seek conditional use permits when making improvements, Clark said in a memorandum.

Putting such attractions into special events districts would give them more flexibility in making improvements, she said.

The business agenda features two pairs of public hearings on proposals to allow storage for an East Second Street drywall business and installation of an electronic billboard along East Philip Avenue. The City Council would make final decisions in both cases.

Jim and Lorra Carlson want to change the zoning on land they own at 1801 E. Second St. from R-2 residential to B-2 highway commercial, Clark said.

They want to store construction materials and equipment on the property, which is surrounded by other commercial businesses. They don’t plan to sell items or have customers visiting the site, she said.

The Carlsons also need to have the city’s land-use plan amended, Clark added. If that’s turned down, the land cannot be rezoned.

The other pair of hearings will cover Joe Shown’s request to install a 10-foot by 24-foot electronic advertising billboard on land he owns at 3022 E. Philip Ave., between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access.

Shown wants to rezone his land from “transitional agricultural” to I-1 light industrial. He also needs a conditional use permit for the project, Clark said.

In other business, the Planning Commission will decide whether to recommend vacating alleys between West 13th and 14th streets north of Rodeo Road and between East Second and Johnson streets east of Welch Avenue.

The requests are unrelated, Clark said, but both involve applicants wanting to consolidate lots to enable an accessory building to be built. The council would have to approve vacation ordinances.