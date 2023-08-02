Passed last year, LB 1173, the bill to reform Nebraska’s child and family welfare system, is in its beginning stages to becoming enacted as a law.

As part of its implementation, the Stephen Group, a consulting agency was commissioned to set up work groups across Nebraska to ask communities to comment on local problems.

On Tuesday, the Stephen Group came to North Platte at Mid-Plains Community College to host one of these work groups, providing a public forum.

“The goal here is to develop a practice and finance model, that’s really the objective,” said John Stephen of the Stephen Group. That means, Stephen said, finding out what needs more funding and what processes need to change.

The consulting group’s objective is to gather data on child/family welfare from “key stakeholders,” who are for example, judges of the courts, local family welfare organizations like Families 1st Partnership, daycare centers or the Nebraska Children’s Home Society.

At the end of the year, after consulting with other communities around Nebraska, a “Child Welfare Practice and Finance Model Framework Report” will be submitted to the Health and Human Services Legislative Committee to inform their policy making on how to implement the bill.

For more information as well as a timeline on the plan surrounding LB 1173, visit reimaginewellbeing.ne.gov.

One attendee, Catherine Pintkowski, said she wished would change is the required drug patch testing issued to parents who go through the courts for drug-related issues.

“I couldn’t see my kid until I put on a drug patch,” she said. “Different people have different reactions to that. Because obviously you don’t want parents around their kids high, but sometimes with something that makes a parent be sober is seeing their kid.”

She said she has seen someone who was required to wear it experience an allergic reaction and receive permanent scarring from the irritation on their skin. Despite that experience in 2019, she said she has seen an improvement in social services over time and caseworkers take a more compassionate and understanding approach since then.

“One thing I don’t want to see changed is the good communication and collaboration between the early development network and our CFS workers because that helps our families,” said Cherish Leinemann of the Early Development Network.

Leinemann said she has seen too much discretion and leeway between approaches toward court-appointed family services. Some can be too lax while others are too strict.

“It needs to be consistent, because with every case, it’s completely different,” Leinemann said.

That can sometimes send mixed messages to those going through the system or those trying to help.

A uniquely rural problem is transportation.

The spread-out nature of Lincoln County and the surrounding areas means some services aren’t accessible to families who may have unreliable or no transportation.

Combine that with not many willing or able to ride share, and sometimes families just go without essential benefits, like healthcare.

Amanda Navarrette of the Nebraska Children's Home Society said getting access to dental for people on Medicaid is notoriously difficult in this area. She said most dentists for hundreds of miles don’t accept Medicaid, not because they don’t want to, but because it doesn’t pay them for their care. It’s common for families to drive to Omaha or Denver for dental coverage under Medicaid.