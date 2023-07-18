An intern from Bellevue is leaving her mark on Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA). The warmth and hospitality of the Curtis community have left a lasting impact on Maryam Sule, too.

Sule is a Rural Fellow, an intern through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). At NCTA, Sule’s goals have been to increase engagement of alumni and others with the college. A major part of her work has involved enhancing the arboretum experience. The site is home to many different species of trees and has been part of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum since 1985.

The Rural Fellow program gives students experience in collaborating with community organizations across the state, developing projects and helping with local efforts.

Sule will give a presentation about her work on Thursday at 7 p.m. the public is invited to the event, which will begin at the Education Center auditorium at NCTA. Attendees will also be able to take the self-guided arboretum walking tour, with opportunities to learn facts about the college.

Sule is working with Grounds Supervisor Tzi Martinez, and Olivia Taylor, a UNL civil engineering student who is an arboretum intern at NCTA. Members of the dean's office and recruiting staff have been involved, too. The project supervisor is Associate Dean Jennifer McConville.

The team mapped and identified the trees and created a map of the trails. The project includes voice-narrated audio tour people can access online, and a brochure available at local attractions and on a campus kiosk. These interactive guides appeal to broad audiences, from school group tours to garden clubs, history buffs, and individuals, says Sule.

They also developed an NCTA trivia campaign on social media.

Sule spent time in the NCTA library's alumni room, exploring the history of the college. NCTA started in 1913 as Nebraska School of Agriculture, an agricultural high school. One hundred years later the Rural Fellows program was instituted at UNL. Ten more years and Sule is in Curtis as a Rural Fellow herself, helping others appreciate the richness of NCTAs history and the beauty of its campus.

"Working with the Fellows this summer has been an amazing experience” said McConville. “For NCTA, we set a few lofty goals and have accomplished beneficial projects, including alumni relations and a walking tour for everyone to enjoy and learn something new about trees and our college."

Sule has learned a lot about rural life at the same time. Her new experiences have included branding cattle and riding a horse at the picturesque Leu Ranch. David Scholz and his late wife Sande gave the 2,147 acre ranch in northeast Hayes County to NCTA in 2021

The ranch crew inspired Sule with their dedication and passion for their work, she said. She has also been impressed with the hardworking students she has met on the campus in Curtis.