Rural North Platte man, 60, dies in UTV crash Tuesday night

A 60-year-old rural North Platte man died in a UTV crash Tuesday night, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office media release. 

Michael Hiatt was declared dead at the scene. The release said the incident is still under investigation, but preliminary results indicate that Hiatt may have suffered a medical problem as he was rounding up loose cattle.

It was reported that he lost control of the UTV and the vehicle rolled. 

According to the release, the Lincoln County 911 Center received the report of the crash at 9:08 p.m. Deputies and Logan County first responders arrived at the scene northeast of North Platte near Hodges Road on East Weems Road.

Authorities then unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures on Hiatt. 

