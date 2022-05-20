Sale price threshold for North Platte Chamber ‘shot in the arm’ program increases

The sale price threshold for North Platte speculative single family house construction in the local “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program has increased to $325,000. It was previously capped at $285,000.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. made the announcement after confirming the change with Nebraska Department of Economic Development, according to a press release from Gary Person, Chamber CEO and president.

The Nebraska Legislature adopted the new workforce housing threshold recently, and DED will accept it as a standard in existing programs also. To qualify, house construction may not have been started prior to April 18.

Chamber & Development has 34 single-family speculative housing incentive slots still available for contractors. Each incentive is worth $12,000 at the time of drywall installation. The new homes must be sold on the open market and cannot be pre-sold custom houses.

The house must be “reasonably ready for occupancy” by April 1, 2023, and have reached the drywall stage to qualify. The program is part of Phase 3 of the North Platte “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program. The incentives will be issued on a first-come first-served basis if the developer has provided the Chamber notice in advance of their development intentions.

The Chamber & Development Corp. partnered with the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the city of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, Great Plains Health and its economic incentive business partners to provide the funding. Additional housing projects in the program are underway with upper-floor development downtown and a Lincoln County Community Development Corp. rehabilitation program for eight houses.

Developers interested in constructing single-family housing in North Platte can apply for the incentives by contacting the Chamber at 308-532-4966 or emailing gary@nparea.com or cassie@nparea.com.

Any new speculative home construction in North Platte is eligible, if it meets the criteria of 1,400 square feet, three bedrooms, 1¾ bathrooms, two-car garage and sale price of $325,000 or less. Townhomes can qualify both sides of the duplex. More information can be found at nparea.com/shot-in-the-arm-housing-incentive.