Sales of Sustainable Beef, housing project sites on Tuesday council agenda

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to formally approve sales of city land for the Sustainable Beef LLC project and a north-side “shovel-ready” housing subdivision.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The Sustainable Beef item amounts to a preliminary step prior to the formal launch of construction of the planned 1,500-head-per-day beef processing plant along Newberry Access.

Council members will be asked to sell the city’s retired sewer lagoon at Newberry and Golden Road to the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority. The CRA will hold the site until Sustainable Beef is ready to start work.

The proposed sale agreement in the council’s agenda book includes the conditions the council set last year for selling the site to beef-plant organizers.

It says the city will deliver the deed for the land once the CRA’s chair or vice chair has certified that Sustainable Beef has supplied proof of a signed construction contract and completed financing for the $325 million project.

The CRA would pay the city the $142,500 sale price set after the former sewer lagoon was appraised last year.

Sustainable Beef would pay $142,500 to the CRA and receive the deed once it meets the final sale conditions, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

The city’s sale of the currently tax-exempt lagoon site will put it on Lincoln County’s property tax rolls. Local governments will share taxes based on its initial taxable value.

The City Council approved $21.5 million in tax increment financing for the Sustainable Beef project Dec. 7. TIF aid would come from taxes generated by future increases in the site’s valuation.

Council members also will be asked to finalize a $120,250 sale of 13.2 acres the city owns at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. for its 51-lot housing project.

Chamber leaders received council approval in June for $1.87 million in TIF aid to help offset its cost to install streets and needed utilities. The CRA finalized its redevelopment contract with the chamber Thursday.

As in the Sustainable Beef case, local governments will share taxes collected off the housing site’s initial post-sale taxable value. TIF aid would come off future valuation increases after lots are sold off and homes completed.

In other business Tuesday, the council will consider enabling the Nebraska Department of Transportation to obtain easements and rights-of-way to rebuild the U.S. Highway 83 one-ways between downtown and the South Platte River.

NDOT expects to rebuild South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets starting in 2023. Similar rebuilding of South Dewey is projected for 2026-27.