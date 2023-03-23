North Platte’s temporary half-cent sales tax increase that voters approved for recreation improvements will take effect April 1, city officials said in a press release Thursday.

The city’s combined local sales tax will rise from 1.5% to 2%, producing a total rate of 7.5% when combined with Nebraska’s 5.5% state sales tax.

Nearly two-thirds of North Platte voters who cast ballots Nov. 8 supported the dedicated half-cent tax, which must be used for infrastructure purposes under state law.

It’ll be used to repay bonds to be issued for $52.5 million to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Under state law, North Platte’s city sales tax will revert to 1.5% once the necessary funds are raised to repay the bonds.