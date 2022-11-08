Sales tax boost to upgrade NP Rec Center wins strong approval Tuesday

North Platte voters Tuesday approved a temporary half-cent increase in the city’s sales tax to raise $52.5 million to expand the city’s 1976 Recreation Complex, renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Their decision, on the heels of a swift August petition drive that put the question on the ballot, came four years after voters defeated a half-cent sales-tax boost for an array of infrastructure purposes by a 2-to-1 margin.

“I’m just really excited for the North Platte community more than anything,” said Leland Poppe, co-leader of the campaign to win approval of the sales tax with fellow North Platte Wellness & Recreation Alliance member Megan McGown.

“We’ll have improved recreational facilities for our youth and, really, citizens of all ages. The community came together to get this part done, and now we’ve got to go to work and formalize the plans.”

About 65.2% of voters whose ballots had been counted as of 11 p.m. backed boosting the city’s combined sales tax from 1.5% to 2% for the Rec Center project. About 34.8% of voters were opposed.

The half-cent increase will last until the $52.5 million is raised to repay bonds that will finance the work.

Wellness alliance members proposed the half-cent sales tax this summer after working six years on a plan to modernize the Rec Center and add features suggested by users and residents.

But their request that the City Council put the issue directly on Tuesday’s ballot was tabled Aug. 2 amid opposition from three of the council’s eight members. They needed six votes to put the question on the ballot.

Council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods opposed raising tax burdens and argued that providing recreation isn’t an obligation of city government.

Wurl then spearheaded a petition drive to force the council to send the issue to the ballot, with the chamber serving as clearinghouse for receiving petitions.

The two-week effort gathered 2,156 signatures, more than twice the 1,059 valid signatures needed from registered voters inside city limits to put the sales-tax question on the ballot.

Tuesday’s voter approval sets the stage to overhaul the 39,300-square-foot Rec Center, which engineers have deemed structurally sound, and add onto it in part where the skate park now sits.

Expected new or improved features are led by a rebuilt indoor pool meeting competition standards, a new leisure pool, more gyms, an indoor walking-running track, indoor and outdoor classrooms and more room for weight and cardio training.

Alliance leaders also plan a $5 million to $10 million fundraising drive for a permanent maintenance fund.

Its proposal projects that North Platte Public Schools would agree to pay $36,000 a year for its swimming and diving teams to use the indoor pool. School board members have not yet acted on that proposal.

Cody Pool will gain water-park features like zero-depth entry, a “lazy river” and better slides, along with renovated bathhouses at the 71-year-old pool on Cody Park’s southwest side.

A new skate park location is being scouted but hasn’t yet been settled upon. It’s likely to take until 2025 and 2026 to complete all projects, Kelliher said at an Oct. 25 pre-election forum.

The City Council will have to decide whether to adopt the wellness alliance’s recommendation to have the Scottsbluff Family YMCA manage the revamped Rec Center and possibly Cody Pool.

Scottsbluff Y leaders have said they’d organize an all-new North Platte Y branch toward that end. North Platte, currently Nebraska’s largest city without a Y, had a “Railway YMCA” that operated downtown from 1890 to 1913.